Nobody nails hypocrisy quite like Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

And when it comes to CNN’s Don Lemon, who combines hypocrisy with a political agenda and an utter disrespect for both history and the intelligence of the American public, nobody makes a better target.

Carlson proved that again in a segment Wednesday night when he resurfaced on-air comments Lemon made in 2013 and compared them with the CNN anchor’s idiocy in the Trump years.

Lemon’s wisdom has not improved with age.

First, Carlson played a clip from Lemon’s broadcast with equally dishonest CNN talking head Chris Cuomo, where the two joked about the rising crime that’s destroying black lives in the nation’s cities far more than any errant police officer’s aggressive behavior ever could.

Tonight on @CNN, @ChrisCuomo & @donlemon mocked the “right wing” media for claiming that crime is rising in US cities. But apparently, Chris and Don don’t read or watch @CNN, @nytimes, @CBSNews, @NYDailyNews, or maybe they do & are just lying to their viewers. CC: @brianstelter pic.twitter.com/H2EZcLqeP4 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 8, 2020

Then he played a segment from Lemon’s show seven years ago — during President Barack Obama’s administration, when liberal black television hosts apparently felt free to speak the truth about the social ills that are damaging millions of American lives.

This is an absolutely staggering take down of Don Lemon by @TuckerCarlson. pic.twitter.com/Gm7P5li6P6 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 9, 2020

“More than 72 percent of children in the African-American community are born out of wedlock,” Lemon said in the clip, which was accompanied by the chyron “Clean up your act.”

“That means absent fathers, and the studies show lack of a male role model is an express train ride to prison. And the cycle continues.

“So please, black folks, as I said, if this doesn’t apply to you, I’m not talking to you. Pay attention to and think about what has been presented in recent history as acceptable behavior.

“Pay close attention to the hip-hop and rap culture that many of you embrace, a culture that glorifies everything I just mentioned. Thug and reprehensible behavior. A culture that is making a lot of people rich, just not you, and it’s not going to.”

Those are brutal truths — and they have nothing to do with police brutality.

As Carlson pointed out, the country was a different place seven years ago. For liberals, the presence of Obama — a black man — in the White House meant there was room to tell the truth.

“Wow. Can you imagine what would happen if Don Lah-mon or his body-building buddy over there [Cuomo] or any of these hair-hats said something like that on CNN tonight or MSNBC? That would be their last live broadcast ever. They’d be fired immediately. You can’t express views like that.”

They can’t with President Donald Trump in office, anyway, and facing a re-election bid that is going to be a watershed moment in American history no matter how it turns out.

It’s true that Lemon took some liberal criticism for his remarks in 2013, but the Obama presidency was a more forgiving time for the hair-trigger, fake-outrage wing of the left.

It’s the kind of honesty the “cancel culture” of today’s liberal media could never accept. And the Lemon comments of seven years ago would put him in line for a “cancel culture” firing squad today.

With every passing day, it becomes clearer that mainstream media liberals care no more about the actual lives of black Americans than the so-called Black Lives Matter organization does. Lemon himself admitted Monday that Black Lives Matter is concerned only about black lives that are ended by police officers — preferably white police officers, evidently, though Lemon didn’t say that part.

As usually is the case with Carlson’s commentaries, his digging about Lemon’s past drummed up considerable social media support.

Oh Nooo. If they dig this up Don Lemon will get cancelled for sure. Wonder if they will let him apologize for not thinking correctly. pic.twitter.com/mbAMbxeEHM — JJC (@JJ3000) July 9, 2020

has Don lemon responded to this? I’m sure he’ll have the appropriate prepared woke apology and how he’s evolved, blah blah blah, shifting sand — Psalm91_1 (@psalm91_1) July 9, 2020

But this tweet cut to the heart of the question.

How is CNN still a “reputable” news network with Lemon as a host? — Rick (@Rick11816) July 9, 2020

A full generation has grown up in the United States since CNN was a “reputable” news organization. Its “Clinton News Network” nickname started with the Bill Clinton presidency of the 1990s, not its coverage of Hillary’s campaigns in 2008 and 2016.

But in the Trump era, the reliably liberal mainstream media mainstay has gone over the top in its flagrant disregard for journalistic standards or objective truth. As the contrasting Lemon videos from 2013 and 2020 show, hypocrisy is the order of the day.

And nobody nails hypocrisy quite like Tucker Carlson.

