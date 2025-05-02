Nobody is perfect.

That is true even for generally beloved conservative stalwarts like former Fox News pundits-turned-independent stars Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly.

But you don’t have to be perfect to see a deep flaw in something else — and that’s exactly what those two did when it came to the increasingly hot topic of what exactly is happening in the marriage between former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Carlson appeared on the Tuesday edition of “The Megyn Kelly Show” and discussed a wide array of topics with the host, from the future of the Democratic Party to world politics.

But it was the few minutes the two spent on the former first family that raised the most eyebrows.

And it wasn’t just speculation — they nailed down some real-world effects of Michelle’s seemingly laissez-faire attitude toward family.

“I mean, she really dislikes her husband,” Carlson told Kelly. “It’s super obvious. I’m not just saying that to be catty. I’m trying to feel compassion for her.”

Ironically, Carlson almost ended up showing a shred of compassion, or daresay even sympathy, for Barack.

“But her hostility toward the guy is, like, unbelievable,” Carlson said.

“Everything she says is negative,” Kelly added.

Indeed, one doesn’t have to look very hard to find instances of Michelle effectively putting herself — not Barack — as the most important person in her life.

Instead of mere speculation, however, Carlson noted that there were very real-world teachings to be gleaned from the Obama marriage which, at the very least, has allowed itself to come under intense scrutiny.

“And one of the lessons that I’ve always thought Michelle Obama’s life presented to the rest of us,” Carlson began, “is take some time to focus on your marriage. If you’re happy in your marriage — you know, you can feel it, you can smell it, you know, you’re emanating a kind of peace, of tranquility.”

Conversely, Carlson posited, people in “deeply unhappy marriages” know that “there’s nothing more destabilizing” than it.

He continued: “And you do feel like for the grasping, climbing, you know, acquiring-class of which she’s a charter member, like, there’s no time to focus on this one person in your own home, or maybe even your own children.”

Carlson further accused Obama of being all about “me, me, me, me, me,” before adding, “They sort of missed the point, which is in a normal life, your marriage is the core of everything.

“A happy marriage produces happy people and happy children.

“And I just don’t think she spent a lot of time on that.”

And it’s true. Think of the moral risk that the American left is collectively taking by canonizing Michelle Obama.

This is the sort of “leadership” that will create happy American families? Let’s be real, it’s far more likely to produce divorce.

And that’s a moral shame.

That sort of rot needs to be excised, not encouraged, and Michelle’s promotion of this “me, me, me” attitude is not healthy for marriages, America, or people in general.

That much should be obvious, and you don’t need to be perfect to point that out.

