Tucker Carlson: Even Adam Schiff Knows Impeachment Is a Lost Cause

Fox News host Tucker Carlson contended on his program Monday night that even House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who has been spearheading the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, knows it’s a lost cause.

Carlson pointed to an appearance Schiff made on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, during which host Jake Tapper asked, “Do you think President Trump should be impeached?”

“I want to discuss this with my constituents and my colleagues before I make a final judgment on it,” Schiff answered and then listed various ways he felt Trump acted inappropriately in his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Tapper followed up, noting that Schiff has called what Trump did “bribery.”

“You’ve also said that what you’ve seen is, ‘far more serious than what [former President Richard] Nixon did.’ Explain to me how you have not come to the conclusion that the president should be impeached? I mean, it sounds like you think he should be impeached,” the CNN host said.

“Well, I certainly think that the evidence that’s been produced overwhelmingly shows serious misconduct by the president. But I do want to hear more from my constituents, and I want to hear more from my colleagues. This is not a decision I will be making alone,” Schiff answered.

That was all Carlson needed to hear.

“Just to make sure you got this clear: The man in charge of impeachment in the House, the member you just watched for two full weeks shepherding the impeachment hearings — the guy who cried on television just thinking about how much Donald Trump needed to be impeached right now — that guy isn’t really sure he’s for impeachment,” Carlson said.

“That’s Adam Schiff’s position now,” he said. “In other words, it’s over. Democrats lost.”

During his opening monologue, Carlson argued the reason that Schiff’s and other Democrats’ position on impeachment may be softening is because of recent polling showing support for impeachment weakening among independents.

The Fox News personality referenced a Morning Consult/Politico poll released last week showing that of the 11 topics surveyed, impeachment came in last with independents.

“Only 37 percent of independents thought it was a priority — at all. By a margin of 3 to 1 — and this is hilarious — independents said that impeachment was more important to politicians and the media than it was to them,” Carlson said.

The poll found overall that independents oppose Trump’s impeachment and removal from office by a 46 to 39 percent margin.

By contrast, a Gallup poll taken in October found independents favoring Trump’s removal 53 percent to 44 percent.

“These are not subtle numbers,” Carlson said. “So how did Democrats miss them? Well, because they only talk to each other. This is what happens when you let [CNN President] Jeff Zucker run your political party. You start to imagine that CNN’s prime-time lineup somehow speaks for America, rather than for a tiny, out-of-touch little part of it.”

