You can’t say that John Daly isn’t a man who assiduously watches his health.

Sure, as the golfer revealed in an interview with Tucker Carlson — along with fellow hellraiser Kid Rock — he’s known to finish several bottles of vodka at a time. (But he doesn’t drink brown liquors anymore because they’re bad for you.) Sure, he spent the entire one-hour interview drinking and smoking what appear to be Marlboro Reds. And, he revealed he really hates drinking water — but he loves him some Diet Coke.

Just like former President Donald Trump — who, according to the golfer, likes Diet Coke more than he does.

In the interview — which was published on Dec. 16 and definitely isn’t safe for work or kids — Kid Rock (legal name Robert James Ritchie) related Daly’s breakfast of champions. I mean, the one that comes without the booze.

When Daly was staying with him, Rock said, “I would cook him breakfast every day for the one Buick Open we were doing.”

“I have some eggs made for him, this, that, and the other — ‘Oh, thanks, bub. You got any Diet Coke?'” Rock recounted.

He had “three Diet Cokes” for breakfast, Rock said — and, as he told Daly, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, including two majors: “You actually almost won that one.”

Carlson then asked Daly how many Diet Cokes he drinks a day.

“Not as many as Daddy Trump,” Daly said. “My God, I thought I could drink ’em, but man, he can drink ’em.”

Trump, who had a Diet Coke button in the Oval Office during his time as president, must have really liked pushing it — since, at his height, Daly was close to putting away a case of the stuff. But not real Coke, which has way more calories. The man is nothing if not healthy.

“I used to have about 20, 22 [Diet Cokes] a day,” Daly told a disbelieving Carlson.

“So you’re getting all your hydration from Diet Coke?” he asked.

“Pretty much, yeah,” Daly responded. “I could probably outlast a camel when it comes [to] if I have to drink water … I can’t stand water. I hate it.”

“You know, my Diet Coke, there’s ice in there, and there’s water in there.”

Daly said his doctor wanted to cut it out — which would make it even less healthy for Trump, given that he’s in his 70s and Daly is 57. However, Kid Rock then pointed out that Daly “smokes cigarettes, so he kind of balances it out.” (Trump is also a teetotaler and a nonsmoker, whereas Daly is notorious in both areas.)

The pertinent portion begins at about 4:30 in the video:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

Ep. 54 Not your typical interview. pic.twitter.com/jfwI8LqNMn — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 16, 2023

As the U.K. Daily Mail noted, Daly has played a round of golf with Trump before. In a separate portion of the interview, he said that he thought “all of us on the tours want Daddy Trump back.”

“He needs to win, I pray to God he wins,” Daly said. “Just for the satisfaction of bringing our country back together and get common sense going in here again.”

“Look what he did, how great was our country for the four years he was in office? Now look at it. No secure borders. I mean what the hell happened? Where did it go? I was loving the four years Daddy Trump was in. And it’s all gone to hell in two to three years.”

“I’ll have his back till I die,” Daly added. “He’s one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever met. The family is awesome. Once you get to know them, they’re just good-hearted people. He only wants to help Americans and protect our country.”

And, of course, have a Diet Coke or two. Who could blame the guy?

