Tucker Carlson Gets Best Job Offer Yet: $100 Million and President of the Company

Tucker Carlson, the $100 million man.

That’s the picture painted by Patrick Bet-David, CEO of Valuetainment, as he offered Carlson a job in an open letter posted to Twitter.

“Dear Tucker, I’ll get right to the point. We want you to partner with us in what we feel is a noble and necessary effort to define the future of media,” the letter to Carlson began.

“Here’s our offer: $100M over 5 years. An equity stake in Valuetainment. President of Valuetainment and a board seat to project your strategic vision and voice. Your own podcast(s) and other daily/weekly shows. Documentaries and movies covering topics you care about.”

But that was not all.

“What else? We are all ears. Our convictions about freedom, liberty, and truth run deep and we believe we are the absolute right fit for you and America. While we may not be the biggest media company, we are a new media leader driving into the future to make truth, fair debate, and commentary more accessible, consumable, and protected,” the offer read.

Bet-David closed by saying, “We are 100% serious about our offer.”

During a Tuesday appearance on Megyn Kelly’s podcast, Bet-David explained his reasons for the $100 million offer.

“I believe Tucker’s voice is one of the most necessary voices in America,” he said, adding that “the world needs to hear that voice.”

Bet-David said other media companies making offers to Carlson are bigger, but not better.

“We may not be the biggest … but if you want to team up with somebody that’s got the vision in place, the cause in place, and [is] a true believer on how great of a country America is that is worth fighting for — and the fight is a real fight because the enemy is real — we feel we’re the right fit to partner with somebody like Tucker Carlson.”



Valuetainment said in a statement that it has a platform for Carlson to “speak freely and honestly to the American people,” noting that it has more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 10 million followers on its Instagram, TikTok and Twitter accounts.

The statement noted the odd circumstances surrounding Carlson’s departure from Fox News.

“There seems to be no one in the history of television that has left a network as the top dog with no valid reason explained,” the statement said.

Since Carlson’s firing, multiple media companies have either officially or unofficially expressed interest in hiring him.

One America News might be willing to offer Carlson $25 million (already over three times what he was making at Fox). Glenn Beck, a Fox News alumnus, has said he and Carlson would “tear it up” at his Blaze Media. The Heritage Foundation has said it would welcome Carlson. And Newsmax would give Carlson not just a show, but control over its programming.

