Are we watching the global order that took shape after World War II — the so-called “Pax Americana,” with the United States as the dominant global political, military and economic power — “collapsing in real time?” That’s what former Fox News host Tucker Carlson thinks.

In an interview with the Swiss outlet Die Weltwoche — a German-language weekly considered center-right politically — Carlson said he had “become convinced over the past several years — particularly since the war in Ukraine began — that the world is changing much more quickly than most Americans understand.”

And it’s not in ways that reflect well upon the United States.

The interview, published Thursday, came as Carlson came back from an interview with the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed. It’s one of a number of eclectic interviews with social and political figures he’s done since relaunching his show, so to speak, on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

As most of the media world knows, Carlson was unceremoniously ousted by Fox News in April for reasons that have not — and, indeed, may never be — publicly explained. He’s still under contract with Fox, just not appearing on the network.

However, now that he’s been freed from Fox, it’s not like he’s become a loose cannon, Carlson told the Swiss outlet: “If anything, I’ve expressed my views less,” he said.

“I haven’t done many straight-to-camera scripts where I write the script and give my opinion. I’ve done what I’ve wanted to do for a long time but couldn’t, which is get on an airplane and go see the rest of the world. I couldn’t because I had a daily show I had to do.”

He wants to show Americans the world that exists outside of the little snow-globe that is Washington politics and the way that the networks cover it.

“What we, in this country, refer to as the ‘Post-War Order’ — the institutions set up in the wake of World War II to keep the world peaceful and prosperous and the United States at the top of the pyramid, and that would include the dominance of the dollar, the SWIFT system, NATO — all of that appears to me to be crumbling,” he continued.

“That’s my view of it. I’ve wanted to travel and see if that is, in fact, happening — and it is.”

Why aren’t most Americans getting that view? Because, according to Carlson, the establishment media is profoundly corporate and wholly uninterested in presenting it.

“I’ve worked at a lot of news organizations in the United States, and they’re all the same,” said Carlson — who has, in fact, worked at all three incarnations of the unholy trinity of cable news, CNN, Fox and MSNBC, at one point. (He’s also worked for ABC and PBS, too.)

“They’re all afraid of getting sued or yelled at or fired or humiliated. But interestingly, none of them are very afraid of getting things wrong. That’s not a concern. They’re not worried about accuracy as much as they’re worried about being unfashionable or saying something forbidden. What they’re really worried about is telling the truth,” he said.

“They’re all fearful people who are making more than they probably should be, and they’re worried about losing their jobs. Occasionally, you’ll find a courageous person, but they are very, very, very rare. Very rare.”

This included a lot of uncomfortable things about President Joe Biden and his family that the media have chosen to ignore. (Ashley Biden’s diary, Joe’s connection to Hunter’s businesses, the fact that Hunter Biden referred to Joe Biden as “Pedo Peter” in materials found on his laptop — you know, fun stuff like that.)

After talking about these, shall we say, aberrances, Carlson noted the obvious: “By the way, Joe Biden has dementia and is not running the United States. So, that raises the obvious question: ‘Who is?’”

Well, OK, the reporter for Die Weltwoche was willing to bite: “Who is?”

“I would assume Barack Obama through his cutouts who work for Joe Biden. But I don’t know that,” Carlson said.

What was important, however, is that “The New York Times hasn’t bothered to report on it, but Joe Biden has dementia. He’s not capable of speaking a complete sentence much less running the largest organization in human history, which is the U.S. government. The whole premise is ridiculous, and now they’re telling us?”

“He’s 80 years old. He can barely speak. He can barely walk. And he’s going to run, again, for president of the United States while there’s a war going on? The whole thing is so demented that we’re moving to the point where they’re not trying to convince anybody. They’re just trying to suppress and arrest people who ask questions. They’ve arrested dozens of people, of political opponents, not for committing crimes, but for opposing them in the past month. Dozens in the past month.

“Our system is collapsing in real time,” he continued. “We’re watching this happen. If you read the American media, it’s stories about Kim Kardashian and lots of irrelevant crap about trannies and all this stuff. The bottom line is, the president of the United States is non compos mentis.

“Who is running the government? If you can’t answer that question, you’re not doing your job in the media, it would seem to me. Whatever.”

Now, to be fair, Carlson might want to update the irrelevant media personalities we’re caring about at the moment. (Kim Kardashian is very 2013-ish; try Taylor Swift and you’d be closer to the truth.) The rest of the statement, however? Frighteningly accurate.

For instance, the war in Ukraine? It’s going wonderfully, splendidly. The Ukrainians are doing a brave and fantastic job of repelling the Russians. Until the errant report comes out that Russia probably will win this militarily, somehow, and the risk of escalation into nuclear conflict likely isn’t worth it for NATO. But don’t look at that! Look at President Zelenskyy in his military duds.

Our president makes the titular character in “Weekend at Bernie’s” seem positively animated — and we’re closer to nuclear war than any time since the collapse of the Soviet bloc, and arguably since the Cuban missile crisis.

But our media giants aren’t interested in the man whose hand is supposed to be on the button. They’re not interested in that. In fact, to them, former President Donald Trump is the crazy one. Just don’t ask them to decipher Joe’s words or anything like that.

The American establishment media giants don’t speak of the elephant in the room, but our geopolitical enemies — not just in Moscow, but in Beijing, Pyongyang, Tehran and elsewhere — are looking on with wolfish grins. They, like Democrats, want nothing more than four more years of this — and, for that matter, for the United States to be “governed” like this until the end of time.

Tucker’s right: The system is collapsing in real time. If Americans don’t step in and stop the factors we can control, we have no one but ourselves to blame.

