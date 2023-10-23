Over three years after George Floyd’s death, and two years after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in that death, the official narrative on the matter has become a fact baked into American sociopolitical discourse.

You may be shaky on the exact details, but the basic ones are these: On May 25, 2020, while police were responding to a complaint that Floyd had used a counterfeit bill, Chauvin used unreasonable force to subdue Floyd, killing him in the process.

These are the Official Facts™, and to challenge them is to invite expulsion from polite society. As former Fox News host Tucker Carlson pointed out in a monologue delivered on the social media platform X on Friday, Floyd is practically considered “a civil rights leader” by the left and the establishment media in America. (But I do repeat myself.)

Because of those Official Facts™, Carlson noted, “a small group of people have been allowed to make massive changes” to the way we live. Those who question those changes — especially the catalyst behind it — are touching a radioactive subject.

Thus, it’s problematic when reality gets in the way of the official narrative — since, if what’s been argued in sworn testimony in a recent lawsuit is true, Carlson noted on X that “the whole George Floyd story was a lie.”

Carlson was working off a report in the regional conservative outlet Alpha News Minnesota, that described how Hennepin County prosecutors who opposed how the Floyd case was handled had said they were under “extreme pressure” to deliver certain indictments based around the evidence.

The statements are included in depositions that are part of a lawsuit against former County Attorney Mike Freeman by Amy Sweasy, a former top prosecutor with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office who had prosecuted police officers in the past. Sweasy is accusing Freeman of sexual discrimination and retaliation, according to Alpha News Minnesota.

In his June 6 deposition, according to the website reported, one county attorney, Patrick Lofton, said that “the Chauvin stuff is the catalyst of this” and added that there was “extreme premium pressure, yes. The city was burning down.”

As for Sweasy, she described a series of communications from Freeman that took place before she and Lofton withdrew from the case.

“He [Freeman] was screaming at us” during a phone call, Sweasy said during sworn testimony, according to Alpha News Minnesota.

“He asked whether we had worked out deals in state court with the other three officers. Of course, we had not. He screamed, ‘What the f*** have they been doing all day?’ to Andy LeFevour (former chief deputy county attorney) about Patrick and me.”

When Lofton brought up the “optics” of the case, Freeman reportedly replied, according to Alpha News Minnesota, “I don’t give a f*** about your optics. The two of you need to get back to work. You’re f***ing this up.”

Beyond that, however, there was revealing testimony about the results from the autopsy of George Floyd.

“I called Dr. Baker early that morning to tell him about the case and to ask him if he would perform the autopsy on Mr. Floyd,” Sweasy stated in the depositions, Alpha News Minnesota reported.

“He called me later in the day on that Tuesday and he told me that there were no medical findings that showed any injury to the vital structures of Mr. Floyd’s neck. There were no medical indications of asphyxia or strangulation,” Sweasy said, according to the transcript.

“He said to me, ‘Amy, what happens when the actual evidence doesn’t match up with the public narrative that everyone’s already decided on?’ And then he said, ‘This is the kind of case that ends careers.’”

Alpha News Minnesota reported this on Tuesday. For the most part, we’ve heard crickets from the mainstream media about it. That’s no small thing, given the nature of what a former Hennepin County prosecutor was saying in sworn testimony:

That the George Floyd narrative was based on pressure and lies from the beginning — pressure and lies that, as Carlson noted, would eventually allow “a small group of people” to “make massive changes to American society.”

Carlson’s explosive comments came on Friday’s episode of his social media program “Tucker on X,” in which he interviewed Vince Everett Ellison, an author and activist, about how the Democratic Party uses black impoverishment to further its own political agenda.

Carlson was willing to officially go nuclear on the radioactive subject we all aren’t supposed to touch.

The “massive changes” wrought by the Floyd case, Carlson noted, “include, but are not limited to, decriminalizing stealing, defunding the police, adding a new federal holiday called Juneteenth, the ceasing of hiring all white men in corporate America — and, of course, significantly, they also sent a cop called Derek Chauvin to prison for more than 40 years. He would be the racist white devil who murdered George Floyd.”

If Sweasy’s testimony is accurate, Carlson pointed out, Floyd was “not murdered” but “died instead of what we used to call natural causes — which in his case would include decades of drug use, as well as the fatal concentration of fentanyl that was in his system on his final day.”

Indeed, Carlson is being generous here. A retired Hennepin County medical examiner who testified at Chauvin’s trial said, if Floyd had been found at home with the amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl that he had in his system at the time of his death, “I could consider that to be an overdose.”

“In other words, everyone lied about it from the very beginning,” Carlson said. “The people who knew the truth hid the truth and allowed the revolution to proceed. Now, they’ve been exposed. Now, we know the truth. What happens next?

“Well, they’re going to ignore it,” Carlson said.

And ignore it they will. After all, as CNN noted, all four officers there at the scene were convicted — right? The courts are always right when it comes to a case with heady racial implications. And when they don’t get it “right,” like in the first trial of the officers involved in the Los Angeles police beating of motorist Rodney King in 1991, there can always be a federal civil rights case to correct the record.

The massive changes wrought by the Floyd case, meanwhile — defunding the police, decriminalizing stealing and other “quality of life” crimes in the name of “reform,” implementing affirmative action on steroids in corporate America — will all remain.

And that’s just the way the Democratic Party wants it.

“George Floyd is the Democratic Party’s prototypical black man,” Ellison told Carlson.

“These are the black men they’re trying to create. So George Floyd has to be elevated. He has to be celebrated.

“He’s perfect to them. He was poor. He was uneducated. He was a drug addict. He didn’t have a job. He was down there begging and crying and asking the white people to not kill him.

“To a white Democrat, this is the perfect black man. So he has to be elevated.”

Those are harsh words — but they’re no harsher than what amounts to a life sentence for a former police officer who might not be guilty of the crime he was convicted of — for purely political reasons.

The Official Facts™ may be lies, but it’s certainly a convenient set of lies that have sped along social changes progressives would have otherwise spent decades fighting to achieve, likely with far less success than they were able to. Little wonder, then, that nobody will question them.

It’s a nuclear bomb in the progressive agenda.

