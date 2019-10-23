Tucker Carlson: Hillary Clinton's Absolutely Running for President

Is Hillary Clinton running for president? She certainly sounds like it recently — so much so that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson believes she’s as good as in the race.

On the Tuesday edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson was discussing whether any more candidates would be entering the 2020 Democrat race — something, he said, that Democrat insiders were hoping for.

To Carlson, Hillary’s activities of late indicated to him that she was definitely considering a re-entry into politics. Given that she’s self-evidently not going to be running for senator or anything like that, we can be pretty certain where her attention would be.

“Why are we ignoring the obvious?” Carlson said. “Of course she’s getting in.”

Carlson made the remarks during a segment with Democrat strategist Robert Patillo, who thought that the party was looking for someone who wasn’t yet in the race.

“What we have seen is the Democratic Party has been looking for that standard-bearer,” Patillo said.

“You have 70 percent of the party that is looking for something different. They are hoping it will be Biden but as his campaign continues to get hit over Hunter Biden, continues to get hit over Ukraine, all these other scandals, that opens the door for somebody like Hillary Clinton who has 100 percent name recognition.”

Well, so does chickenpox, but it’s not positive. Given that Hillary Clinton has lost the presidency twice — once after winning the nomination in part thanks to the DNC’s thumbs being on the scales, once to Obama during the primary stage — I’d imagine that an infectious disease that causes brutal itching and bodily scabbing might actually have a better reputation among Democrats at this point.

But, as Carlson pointed out, one can’t deny that Clinton is certainly saying a lot these days, at least for someone who’s purportedly out of it.

“Hillary Clinton weighs in out of nowhere the other day and attacks Tulsi Gabbard, calls her a Russian spy,” Carlson said.

“My theory, and I think it’s true — and someone who worked for the Clintons for years confirmed it for me today — the Clintons don’t do anything haphazardly, accidentally, everything is strategy.

“I’m starting to think that Hillary Clinton wants to get in the race.”

Patillo also agreed this wasn’t exactly a crazy idea.

“I think she’s absolutely going to get in the race,” he said.

It’s certainly in the latter days of the race, at least when it comes to fundraising. Bernie Sanders, tops in terms of fundraising according to Open Secrets, with almost $75 million raised so far this cycle.

However, Clinton does have name recognition, poxy though it may indeed be. Especially if Joe Biden is faltering, as he appears to be at the moment, Clinton could be a very attractive option.

It’s worth noting, though, that Democrats don’t necessarily want her to take another crack at the White House, despite the fact that party elites desperately want someone else.

As The New York Times noted in a recent report, concerns have been raised over Joe Biden’s ability to finance his campaign. Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg all have viability issues.

A Rasmussen poll earlier this month showed she’d have quite a lot to overcome, though — and not just in terms of fundraising.

“The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that Clinton and Trump earn 45% support each among Likely U.S. Voters. The deciding 11% remains undecided,” Rasmussen reported.

“But just 18% think Clinton should enter the race for next year’s Democratic presidential nomination. Seventy-one percent (71%) don’t think she should run. Twelve percent (12%) are not sure.”

I’m sure the Russians probably influenced those numbers somehow, though.

