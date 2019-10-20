Tucker Carlson Hints Real Reason Behind NBC Firing Megyn Kelly: Matt Lauer Scandal

Roughly a year after she was fired by NBC, new information makes it appear that Megyn Kelly wore out her welcome at NBC because she wanted an outside investigation into the extent of sexual harassment at the network, according to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

When Carlson hosted Kelly on his show on Wednesday, the two spoke about the former Fox News star’s departure from NBC, which she joined after leaving Fox behind. Kelly was let go by NBC, ostensibly because of comments she made to the effect that it was fine for white people to wear blackface for Halloween costumes.

“Last September, early September, you on your show, on the air on NBC, called for an independent investigation into these allegations,” Carlson said on the show.

At the time, Kelly made an uncompromising call for an external investigator.

“It’s just always better to just send it outside. Then people can have more faith in it and if there’s nothing to hide, you have no worries about it,” she said then.

TRENDING: Dems Vote To Enhance Med Care for Illegals Now, Vote Down Vets Waiting 10 Years for Same Service

“People’s jaws hung open when you said that,” Carlson told Kelly. “There have been a couple of published accounts that say you were fired from NBC, a little more than a month later, for saying that.”

Kelly spoke less about her situation than she did about NBC and disgraced former “Today” show host Matt Lauer.

“The number one thing that needs to happen right now is they need to release any and all Matt Lauer accusers from their confidentiality agreements. Let’s not hide anything. Show us all of the agreements,” Kelly told Carlson. “NBC hasn’t gotten specific about what they paid. Show us the agreements.”

Do you think Megyn Kelly is trying to return to the spotlight? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 84% (2518 Votes) 16% (487 Votes)

Kelly continued her call for an outside probe of sexual harassmanet at NBC.

“There needs to be an outside investigation into this company,” she said. “They investigated themselves, that doesn’t work. Fox News had an outside investigator, CBS News had an outside investigator, NPR, the NFL, this is how it’s done. You get somebody on the outside who can be trusted.”

Questions about the corporate climate at NBC have re-emerged upon publication of the book “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” by onetime NBC journalist Ronan Farrow.

The book claims that NBC went to great lengths to cover up sexual harassment claims against Lauer, including an allegation of rape that Lauer has since denied, and to soft-pedal any investigation into allegations against former mega-producer Harvey Weinstein, according to Fox News.

“Because here what Ronan is suggesting is that they covered up for one sexual predator, Harvey Weinstein, in order to protect another. Matt Lauer. They deny all of this,” Kelly told Carlson.

RELATED: Megyn Kelly Briefly Returns to Fox News, Defends CNN's Impeachment Coverage

“And NBC has put out several statements saying that Ronan is a conspiracy theorist and this is all nonsense and he’s got an ax to grind.

“But if that’s true and there’s nothing to hide, then get an outside investigator,” Kelly said.

On Carlson’s show, Kelly said the question was simple: “Did they put dollars ahead of decency? Was there more interest in protecting a star anchor over protecting the women?”

Kelly’s return to prominence drew a jab from ABC journalist Matthew Dowd, to which Kelly fired back a snarky response.

“I really don’t want to hear from either Matt Lauer or Megyn Kelly. Can’t they just fade away and enjoy their large pot of money?” Dowd wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to the Washington Examiner.

Yes, I could just sit back and “enjoy my money,” @matthewjdowd, but instead I’ve chosen to speak up for women being harassed and abused who have been muzzled by NDAs. Sorry you find that so annoying. https://t.co/Fy86s5QTsF — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 19, 2019

Also last week, Kelly joined with former Fox News hosts Gretchen Carlson and Greta Van Sustern and others to push NBC to conduct an external investigation of its response to claims against Lauer, according to Deadline.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.