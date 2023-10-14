Tucker Carlson argued in the Thursday edition of his online program on X, formerly Twitter, that the United States is being fundamentally changed under the Biden administration without the approval of the American people.

“Nations are defined by the people who live in them. That is the most basic of observations about the world,” Carlson began the show.

“If you have a country brimming with people who work hard, believe in Christianity and western standards of fairness and are willing therefore to settle their differences without violence, you will likely have a peaceful, prosperous nation,” he continued.

But if the people inhabiting your country believe in tribalism over universal principles of justice, don’t want to work 40 hours a week, and lack self control, “you get a place like Congo, a country that has remained in a state of perpetual civil war since before most Americans were born,” Carlson contended.

However, the leaders in Washington charged with enforcing the nation’s laws, don’t seem to get this.

“The result is a country, our country that is changing faster than it ever has, but not through democratic means. Instead by force, through waves of mass immigration that not a single American voted for,” he said.

Ep. 30 What’s happening at the southern border isn’t just an invasion, but a crime. The politicians and NGOs responsible for it are criminals, who should be punished accordingly. pic.twitter.com/cbkTSUyogC — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 12, 2023

“What’s happening is a crime. It violates both federal law and the core precept of democracy, which is that citizens get to govern their own countries,” Carlson asserted.

Is America being invaded? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (963 Votes) No: 0% (3 Votes)

“This is election rigging on a mass scale, and it’s fueled by anti-white racial hostility. That is not a guess,” he added. “The people doing it say so out loud. They brag about it. They are criminals. They must be punished for what they have done.”

The conservative commentator concluded, “Democrats cheer it on. They know that America will soon be a one party state, and they’ll be in charge. Immigration is the reason.”

On the first day that Biden took office, he issued an executive order titled, “On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.”

“The Federal Government’s goal in advancing equity is to provide everyone with the opportunity to reach their full potential. Consistent with these aims, each agency must assess whether, and to what extent, its programs and policies perpetuate systemic barriers to opportunities and benefits for people of color and other underserved groups,” the order states.

That same day Biden issued an executive order ending former President Donald Trump’s restrictions on people entering the country from nations with animosity toward the U.S., including Iran, Libya, North Korea, Tanzania and Yemen, among others.

Biden also stopped construction of Trump’s border wall and ended the remain in Mexico policy for those seeking to apply for asylum in the United States, so they can be vetted.

In a Sept. 2022 opinion piece for the New York Post, Mark Krikorian — executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies — wrote, “The reason Biden’s immigration people, and the Democrats in Congress, are unwilling to enforce immigration law is because they think it’s wrong.”

“They simply don’t believe that the American people have the right to keep anyone out. They see immigration limits of any kind as just another version of Jim Crow, a way of discriminating against foreigners who are just seeking a better life,” he added.

“And anyway, America is an illegitimate settler-colonial regime founded by phallocratic slaveholders and Indian-killers, so who are we to tell other people they can’t move here if they want?”

Krikorian cited a Department of Homeland Security memo from Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, explaining the administration’s anti-enforcement policies are part of “advancing equity, civil rights, racial justice, and equal opportunity.”

Fox News reported a record 260,000 migrants crossed illegally into the U.S. in September, which would put the total number at 2.6 million for the fiscal year. That figure comes on top of nearly 2.4 million crossing illegally in fiscal 2022, which was the previous record.

There have been over 5.8 million since Biden took office.

As we enter election season, Biden appears to be slightly reversing his policy on the border, with 63 precent of Americans disapproving of the way he’s handling immigration, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls.

Mayorkas said in a Federal Register filing last week that there was an “immediate need” to restart border wall construction in Texas.

“There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas,” Mayorkas said.

He cited the more than 245,000 illegal crossings in August as proof of the need for a wall.

America is a generous nation allowing more people to immigrate to it legally than any other nation in the world, issuing more than 1 million green cards per year to people from all over the globe.

But Carlson’s on to something that the majority of Americans are seeing too: Biden’s open border policies are unsustainable and potentially dangerous.

The result will be a fundamental transformation of United States for the worse, if they are allowed to continue.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.