When it comes to cutting through the mainstream media’s claptrap, Tucker Carlson has it down cold.

The straight-shooting Fox News host’s positions have sometimes angered conservatives, but he was right on target on Monday when he delivered a post mortem on the 2020 election that can be summed up in four words:

Collusion in plain sight.

This isn’t the fictional “Russia collusion” kind of tale Democrats and their mainstream media allies foisted on the country for three years, beginning before President Donald Trump was even inaugurated.

It’s a bona fide system of dishonest cooperation in the deliberate service of the progressive agenda between the Democratic Party, the liberal mainstream media and the titans of Silicon Valley to manipulate what American voters know and when they know it.

It’s why the election’s “results” have left so many millions of Americans feeling like the election wasn’t simply lost — they feel like it was stolen. And that doesn’t bode well for the future of the Republic.

“On many levels, the system was rigged against one candidate and in favor of another. And it was rigged in ways that were not hidden from view,” Carlson told his viewers. “We all saw it happen.”

Check out Carlson’s program opening here:

Carlson, as usual, had it nailed.

The Democratic Party’s role in the 2020 election is obvious. As the opposition party, its goal was to defeat Trump and no one can fault Democrats for it.

(The fact that they support a deranged, tyrannical agenda that’s better represented by vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris than the doddering, quite possibly criminal, figurehead of Joe Biden is another story. But on the purely technical grounds of team-sport politics, Democrats played their usual dirty game. As the saying goes, politics ain’t beanbag.)

The mainstream media — practitioners of what used to be the profession of journalism, on the other hand, has no such excuse.

As Carlson put it:

“The media openly colluded with the Democratic nominee. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refused to explain what they would do if they were elected.

“That’s never happened before, in any presidential election in American history.

“But the media allowed them to do it.”

That’s a betrayal of the fundamental purpose of journalism, and an even more fundamental betrayal of the First Amendment that guarantees freedom of the press in the United States.

In the early days of the Republic, newspapers had open political allegiances that were known to friend and foe alike — and often proclaimed in the name of the organ itself — a newspaper called the “Democrat” for instance, wasn’t going to give the Whig side to a story and every reader knew it.

In the modern media environment, however, newspapers, television networks and entire news conglomerates portray themselves as paragons of fairness, but in reality operate as simply public relations vehicles for the Democratic Party.

Their coverage of the summer wave of the “mostly peaceful” riots that swept the country is just one of the most obvious examples.

The First Amendment was intended to ensure a press free of government regulation. What the current system does is ensure statist control over the media, with the media’s slavish compliance — a direct contradiction of the Founders’ vision (not to mention a moral crime against the concept of journalism in the first place).

And hovering over it all, like the vast surveillance state it has become, was Big Tech, the Big Brother of the 21st century.

“But above all, Democrats harnessed the power of Big Tech to win this election,” Carlson said. “Virtually all news and all information you are seeking will travel through a single company, Google.

“A huge percentage of our political debates take place on Facebook and Twitter.

“If you use technology to censor the ideas that people are allowed to express online, ultimately, you control how the population votes. And that’s exactly what they did.

“They rigged the election in front of all of us, and nobody did anything about it.”

The leftist politics of companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter are too well known for even the most blindly partisan Democrat to deny.

Building on years of documented anti-conservative bias, all three companies played a role in the 2020 election — some more openly than others.

The suppression of news potentially proving a link between Joe Biden’s son Hunter and corrupt political and financial figures in China and Ukraine showed conclusively that the executives of Twitter and Facebook are more than willing to keep Americans ignorant of information about favored politicians.

Google’s impact, on the other hand, has been less obvious, but might ultimately have been more effective for progressive purposes.

As argued by Carlson’s guest Robert Epstein, a self-described liberal concerned about the power wielded by the world’s largest search engine, Google has the power to sway votes simply by what it shows its viewers — or declines to show.

“There’s no question that they set about after the 2016 election to make certain President Trump, who I do not support by the way, to make sure he was not re-elected,” Epstein told Carlson.

“If you’re a Democrat and you’re a liberal, you like what Google and, to some extent, these other tech companies are doing, you like it. It’s to your advantage.

“The problem, though, is that we don’t know who Google is going to be supporting tomorrow.”

And that’s the real question: The mainstream media’s abdication of its job of informing Americans of what’s really happening behind the scenes, in favor of cheerleading for one particular side, has stripped the institution of its power to protect the country from potential misrule.

Instead, news outlets appear to be intent on perpetuating misrule by the Democratic Party.

Still, and contrary to what the mainstream media, Democrats and Big Tech are arguing now, the 2020 election still is not concluded — and won’t be until the Electoral College meets to select the president-elect in mid-December. What happens then will likely set the nation’s course for the foreseeable future.

But there are even bigger issues than that ahead.

In a country where the mainstream media is in bed with the political party that controls the House of Representatives and could well control the White House and Senate come Jan. 20, in a country where every major form of information technology supports that political party, where are Americans supposed to go for truly free information?

No matter how the Electoral College votes, no matter who takes the oath of office in January, more than 150 million Americans cast votes in the 2020 election (accepting, for the sake of argument the idea that all those Biden votes were legitimate). More than half of them are going to know in their souls that, as Carlson put it, there was nothing “fair” about it.

It was collusion in plain sight all right, and the rest is claptrap.

On Monday night, Tucker Carlson cut right through it.

