SECTIONS
News
Print

Tucker Carlson Leaps to Top of Cable News Ratings Following Controversy Over BLM

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published June 17, 2020 at 12:19pm
Print

Fox News host Tucker Carlson topped all comers in cable news ratings on Monday after a week in which the conservative pundit lost advertisers over comments he made about protests following the death of George Floyd.

Carlson drew nearly 4.2 million viewers during Monday’s 8 p.m. Eastern prime-time slot, coming in ahead of fellow Fox News personality Sean Hannity, who normally enjoys the largest news audience on cable, TVNewser reported.

Hannity drew approximately 3.7 million viewers at 9 p.m. Eastern and FNC’s “The Five” came in third, with about 3.3 million.

MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” was the top drawer among non-Fox programming, with an audience of 2.7 million at 9 p.m. Eastern.

TRENDING: NCAA Football Star Says He's Boycotting Team Over Coach's Shirt

Carlson lost some high-profile advertisers last week after he said the protests following the death of George Floyd are “definitely not about black lives.”

Among those pulling ads were ABC, whose parent company is Disney, T-Mobile and Papa John’s Pizza.

In a segment that aired on June 8, Carlson said regarding the protests, “No matter what they tell you, it has very little to do with black lives. If only it did.”

Do you support Tucker Carlson?

“If Democratic leaders cared about saving the lives of black people — and they should — they wouldn’t ignore the murder of thousands of black men in their cities every year.”

“They wouldn’t put abortion clinics in black neighborhoods,” Carlson said.

“They would instead do their very best to improve the public schools and to encourage intact families.”

He concluded, “This may be a lot of things, this moment we are living through, but it is definitely not about black lives and remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will.”

The hashtag “IStandWithTuckerCarlson” was trending on Twitter on Friday.

RELATED: Tucker Carlson Loses Big-Name Sponsors Over His 'Black Lives Matter' Stance

BlazeTV host Elijah Schaffer was among those voicing his support.

“The mob will stop at nothing to destroy the lives of anyone who criticizes them,” he wrote.

“Advertiser exodus is the new book burning, canceling anyone you disagree with,” Schaffer added.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe tweeted on Wednesday that she believes Carlson is drawing such a large audience because people are looking for independent thinking.

“I think there is a reason Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan are thriving right now in the current media landscape,” Boothe wrote.

“People are hungry for fearlessness and independent thinking when so many engage in groupthink.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Swalwell Calls on GOP To Say 'Black Lives Matter', Gaetz Agrees, Adding 'All Lives Matter'
Tucker Carlson Leaps to Top of Cable News Ratings Following Controversy Over BLM
McConnell Opposes Pelosi's Plan To 'Airbrush' History by Removing Confederate Statues from Capitol
Trump Takes Stand Against 'Radical and Dangerous Efforts' To Defund Nation's Police Departments
The Irony of Protesters Pulling Down a Statue of Thomas Jefferson in the Name of Freedom
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×