Fox News host Tucker Carlson lost some high-profile advertisers over comments he made earlier this week after he contended the current protests are “definitely not about black lives.”

The advertisers who have announced they are pulling ads from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” include ABC, whose parent company is Disney, T-Mobile and Papa John’s Pizza.

In a segment that aired on Monday, Carlson said, “No matter what they tell you, it has very little to do with black lives. If only it did.”

“If Democratic leaders cared about saving the lives of black people — and they should — they wouldn’t ignore the murder of thousands of black men in their cities every year.”

“They wouldn’t put abortion clinics in black neighborhoods,” Carlson said. “They would instead do their very best to improve the public schools and to encourage intact families.”

Carlson argued that Democratic leaders don’t even try to make these changes that would improve the lives of African-Americans.

“This may be a lot of things, this moment we are living through, but it is definitely not about black lives and remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will,” he concluded.

“At a moment like this, there is no advantage in cowardice,” Carlson said. “Tell the truth. And the truth is this is a good country, better than any other. Of course, we are flawed, but we are trying, unlike most places, and we have nothing to be ashamed of.”

Disney confirmed to Deadline that it will not be placing ads on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” going forward, noting that a third-party buyer secured the spots in the first place.

T-Mobile tweeted that it had not run ads on Carlson’s show since early May, but has canceled future ads.

“We will continue to support those who stand against racial injustice,” the tweet read.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert also chimed in, tweeting, “Bye-bye, Tucker Carlson!”

The self-described anti-bigotry advocacy group Sleeping Giants responded to T-Mobile’s announcement, encouraging the company to pull all advertising from Fox News, given the network “continues to push this type of rhetoric.”

In a statement to Bloomberg, Papa John’s said it will no longer be advertising on any opinion-based programs like “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

A Fox News spokesperson told Bloomberg that all the ads and revenue pulled from Carlson’s show have been moved by advertisers to other programs on FNC.

