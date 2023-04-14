Tucker Carlson: Mainstream Media Outlets 'Covering Up' What Pentagon Document Leak Is Actually About

Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused corporate media outlets Thursday of “covering up” what the leaked Pentagon documents actually reveal about U.S. involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

“If you want to get really sick to your stomach, go pull a transcript from the Pentagon briefing today where news reporters asked flacks from the Pentagon, what are we gonna do to keep information like this secret in the future?” said Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Not one question about the substance of the information. We are fighting a war against Russia directly, really? Don’t they have the biggest arsenal in the world? Not one question. How can we help you keep it secret?”

The FBI on Thursday arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Air National Guard, in Massachusetts, on charges relating to the posting of classified documents on various social media sites.

The documents covered various topics, including perceived weaknesses in Ukrainian defenses and plans to rebuild the country’s armed forces.

New info has just entered public domain regarding Ukraine, reportedly by a guy named Lucca. It says Ukraine’s medium range air defense will be unable to protect frontline forces (FLOT) by 13 May as it will run out of missiles for those areas. This is because Ukrainian AD… pic.twitter.com/uNLm6dEL6a — LogKa (@LogKa11) April 7, 2023



One of the documents appeared to show that NATO counties had a few dozen special operations troops in Ukraine, despite past denials that members of NATO had boots on the ground.

“Those are the questions and not only are the media covering up the substance of the story, which is not who leaked it, but what he leaked, they are covering up the crimes committed to get you this information,” Carlson continued.

“The administration apparently used illegal surveillance techniques to identify this kid apparently with the help of The Washington Post and The New York Times.”

Carlson noted that the Washington Post published an article Thursday saying it had reviewed some of the documents allegedly leaked by Teixeira.

The New York Times said in a Thursday article that it had tracked down Teixeira.

“If it’s illegal to see these documents if you don’t have a security clearance, how is the Washington Post doing this legally?” Carlson asked. “They don’t have a security clearance.

“Well, obviously, they were given them by the U.S. Intel agencies and are working alongside them.”

The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022, and announced in January that it would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks following a December announcement that a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided to that country.

“The bigger problem is this is information that is relevant to the public in a so-called democracy. You cannot lie about things that jeopardize our collective future and get away with it and you certainly shouldn’t be doing that with the assistance of the news media,” Carlson continued.

“The news media whose job it is to inform you of what your government is doing, but instead they are working actively late into the night to lie to you on behalf of their masters in permanent Washington. By the way, just last week, the plan was to lie in an even more grotesque way and blame Russia for this.”

