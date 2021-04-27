Tucker Carlson: Masks Are a Sign of Shame and Submission, It's Time to Demand People Take Them Off

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed masks as a sign of submission, and called for an end the spectacle of wearing them outdoors by telling his vast audience on Monday it’s time to shame people who parade around in them in public spaces.

Carlson began his monologue by calling out Democratic elected officials across the country for having abused what little power they truly had throughout the coronavirus pandemic. But his true ire was saved for those willing Americans who gladly surrendered their liberties and have covered not only their own faces, but the faces of their children with masks.

After airing a clip of a family being thrown off of a recent Spirit Airlines flight over a child not wearing a mask, Carlson unleashed.

“Masks have always been incompatible with the free society. We used to know that. Masks strip people of their identity as individuals. Masks transform people from citizens into drones. They isolate us, they alienate us. They shut us off from one another,” he said. “Masks prevent intimacy and human contact. If I can’t see your face, I can’t know you. Masks are for the guilty. They are signifiers of shame and submission.”

“Until recently, many jurisdictions had laws against wearing masks in public. Only Klansmen and armed robbers wore masks. The rest of us showed our face, we were free people,” he added. “But then we gave in to the demands of people like [LA Mayor Eric Garcetti] and because we did give in, this grotesque version of Halloween went on for more than a year and it’s still going on. Not even Tony Fauci still pretends that masks are medically necessary, instead, masks are purely a sign of political obedience like Kim Il-sung pins in Pyongyang. We wear them because we have to. The only people who wear masks voluntarily outside are zealots and neurotics.”

Citing report after report about unscientific mask mandates and the shaming for those who have not played along with the charade, Carlson obliterated the entire concept of masks for a largely immune society and challenged sane Americans to push back and go on the offensive against those who rely on public shaming to pressure others to think and act like they do.

The only people who wear masks voluntarily outside are zealots and neurotics,” he said. “How neurotic are they? Well, we know. A Pew survey from last March found that 64 percent of white Americans who classify themselves as liberal or very liberal have been diagnosed with an actual mental health condition. And you see them everywhere when you walk down the street in any major city.”

“If you dare to go on foot from Union Station to the Capitol, for example in Washington without wearing a mask, angry Biden voters will snort at you in judgment. ‘How could you?’ They’re saying from behind the gauze. How could you? That’s the question we should be asking of them in return,” Carlson added.

I agree with Tucker Carlson. We, as conservatives, are too polite. We mind our own business. We don’t lecture others, scoff at them, etc. Therefore, we have let the Overton Window shift so far, to the point where total insanity is now normal/acceptable.pic.twitter.com/MJnmjVSiYz — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 27, 2021

“The rest of us should be snorting at them first. They are the aggressors. It’s our job to brush them back and restore the society we were born in. So the next time you see someone in a mask on the sidewalk or on the bike path, do not hesitate, ask politely, but firmly, ‘Would you please take off your mask?’ Science shows there is no reason for you to be wearing it. Your mask is making me uncomfortable,’” he said.

“We should do that and we should keep doing it until wearing a mask outside is roughly as socially accepted as lighting a Marlboro in an elevator. It’s repulsive, don’t do it around other people,” he added. “That’s the message we should send because it’s true.”

“As for forcing children to wear masks outside, that should be illegal. Your response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different from your response to seeing someone beat a kid in Walmart, call the police immediately,” he continued. “Contact Child Protective Services. Keep calling until someone arrives. What you’re looking at is abuse, it is child abuse, and you are morally obligated to attempt to prevent it.”

In the absence of any clear, national-level Republican Party leadership, millions of Americans tune-in to Carlson’s program nightly or later catch his monologues on social media. Why? They’re nothing less than compelling.

Carlson has his fingers squarely on the pulse of the conservative movement. The host isn’t simply reaching conservatives, either. He appeals to a wider audience in many cases. The country is in need of someone willing to say the things that so many people are already thinking.

The leftists of course can’t stand it.

I’m permanently immune impaired, and have worn masks in public for 20 yrs. I’ve tweeted Carlson, also Fox News asking him to be censured. This is dangerous, he’s putting people like me at risk of harassment or worse. This is just plain wrong–he needs to be stopped. — Patricia Howie (@PatriciaHowie) April 27, 2021

Perspective: There’s a legitimate debate about the continued value of outdoor mask-wearing. The Fox host’s rants are just bad-faith outrage-mongering that will cost lives. https://t.co/Z3AimQH1Rf — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 27, 2021

Anyone else Tuckered out? https://t.co/W56DKdlGSB — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 27, 2021

Carlson has become perhaps the most influential voice in GOP politics, after having partially filled the vacuum created when former President Donald Trump was de-platformed by Big Tech and the mainstream media in January. Carlson, as a de facto compass for so many conservatives, understands the complex issues our country faces, the fractured culture and the most horrible people who are now dictating policy.

Monday, he used his platform to call for an end to the political theatre — which is essentially what wearing a mask outside of any dwelling is. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is finally catching up, albeit to a small degree. The agency this week loosened its recommendations on outdoor mask-wearing for some activities for vaccinated people.

But what the politicized CDC advises is no longer good enough. Some of us have made it through the coronavirus pandemic without embracing masks — especially outdoors. We’ve had to plan out shopping trips and other activities prepared to be asked to leave businesses and also to be shamed and confronted in the process.

Those of us who respect private property rights politely leave and spend our money elsewhere. If you’re blessed enough to live in a sane area of the country, more people are now walking around without the masks than with them.

Carlson was spot on, though: it’s time to fight back against groupthink. Outside of leftist virtue signaling or a crippling, irrational fear, there is no valid reason for an individual to wear a mask outdoors — none.

Pretending there is only prolongs the irrational and political elements of the coronavirus pandemic.

