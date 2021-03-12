On the one-year anniversary of the day when America began some form of government-mandated lockdown due to COVID-19, President Joe Biden delivered a nearly 30-minute speech to the nation.

If you missed it, I assure you that you didn’t miss anything you weren’t expecting. Biden promoted his management of the vaccine rollout and began the speech with a shot at how the Trump administration managed the virus.

The big news was that every American would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1 — something he alone took credit for, despite being in office for 51 days at this point.

And then there were the usual admonitions about how to stop the spread.

The spirit of this part of the speech could be best summed up in this advice regarding both vaccines and the vaccinated: “In the coming weeks, we will issue further guidance on what you can and cannot do once fully vaccinated, to lessen the confusion, to keep people safe, and encourage more people to get vaccinated.”

President Biden says more guidance is coming on what Americans “can and cannot do” once vaccinated. — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) March 12, 2021

Notice the verbiage here: “what you can and cannot do.” Not what you should or shouldn’t do. This was less a note of caution than a command. Wait for us to tell you what to do, people. We’re working on it.

And if you’re very, very good, America, you may be able to have a socially distanced Fourth of July party that kind of resembles what you were used to back in the day.

“I promise I will do everything in my power, I will not relent until we beat this virus, but I need you, the American people. I need you. I need every American to do their part. And that’s not hyperbole. I need you,” Biden implored America in language so pleading it was like Teddy Pendergrass’ corpse was reanimated just to write that line.

“I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn and when you can find an opportunity, and to help your family and friends and neighbors get vaccinated as well,” he said. “Because here’s the point: If we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4th, there’s a good chance you, your families, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbeque and celebrate Independence Day.”

Moments after Biden finished his address, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson went on the air. His thoughts on this are generally mine — and, I would hope, those of every person who realized the implications lurking behind Biden’s words.

Also, every time a liberal has to watch Tucker Carlson say anything, their systolic blood pressure rises at least 10 points. (I don’t have any studies to cite to prove this, but it’s not like the Biden administration is following the science either, so there you go.)

Thus, I give you Tucker explaining, in under a minute, everything wrong about Biden’s promises about what vaccines could do:

Tucker reacts to President Biden’s speech: “How dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with.” pic.twitter.com/MVp27qlTGt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2021

Biden’s plan, as Carlson noted, consisted of “vaccines, vaccines and more vaccines.”

“If you take that shot, things potentially could get back to normal. No mention at all of the people who might not want to take that shot,” Carlson said, summing up Biden’s tone. “But the president said if you take that shot and wear your mask and listen to Dr. Fauci, it is possible, not assured, but possible, that you might be able to gather — in small groups — with the ones you love for the Fourth of July.

“We might have to rescind that right, but it’s possible that if you’re obedient, you’ll get it.”

“Who are you talking to? This is a free people. This is a free country,” Carlson emphasized. “How dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with?”

Carlson’s comments, delivered 60 seconds after Biden’s address, came in addition to the best part of the night: Fox News’ Carlson reaction cam, which shared the host’s facial expressions to Biden’s address. (It happened during Carlson’s regularly scheduled show, so it’s not quite as weird as some in the media made it out to be.)

Fox News has an inset box during Biden’s address showing Tucker Carlson reacting to what Biden is saying in realtime labeled LIVE TUCKER REACTION pic.twitter.com/pzTOBFvwTU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2021

this should be an entire dedicated Fox channel, all live Tucker reactions 24/7 https://t.co/l6b9yUEKdL — Brett _______ (@BrettRedacted) March 12, 2021

Maybe I’ve missed it before, but not sure I’ve seen a box of an anchor watching a speech live head-on as Tucker is here pic.twitter.com/2gtLnNdK55 — Ben Mayer (@bendmayer) March 12, 2021

I include these because it’s a stark contrast to the reactions to this speech from other quarters.

I get New York Times notifications on my phone, partially because it’s part of my job and partially because it functions like a digital inoculation: It exposes my system to small, harmless bits of a strain of liberal inanity that produce useful antibodies that steel my system for when I’m invariably hit, 15 minutes later, with the full-on viral wave of absurdity and (in this particular case) Biden-stanning on social media and CNN panel shows that the full-blown inanity invariably produces.

It worked well Thursday night:

The New York Times, everybody. Arguably America’s newspaper of record.

It’s not a hopeful path to tell Americans that after the vaccine is available to everyone on the first of May — which means they would be all receiving their second dose at the end of May — that on the Fourth of July, a full month later, maybe they’ll be able to meet with their friends and family. Not a large party, mind you, but if they’re really good, maybe they can do something kind of nice for Independence Day.

This version of Independence Day partying-down, mind you, is what your state health department would likely have allowed in the absence of a vaccine. There’s your hopeful path, America, bequeathed to you by your generous new Biden administration suzerains. Celebrate!

Furthermore, the president didn’t just “[warn] Americans must do their part.” He told them that, even after they receive the COVID vaccine, the government would be telling them what to do — and if they did it, they would get a sugar cookie.

But if you spoil it for everyone, America, we’re all going back into that inky darkness:

“Because even if we devote every resource we have, beating this virus and getting back to normal depends on national unity,” Biden said. “And national unity isn’t just how politics and politicians vote in Washington or what the loudest voices say on cable or online. Unity is what we do together as fellow Americans. Because if we don’t stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track. And, please, we don’t want to do again.”

Oh, there’s that unity stuff again! I’d forgotten about that empty word, given that the last I checked, one of the top House Democrats was warning the Senate that if it didn’t get rid of the filibuster and pass a “voting rights act” that’s little more than a brazen federal takeover of elections designed to engineer Democrat control of the federal government for the foreseeable future, the senators were all probably racists.

Anyway, yes, unity. If we don’t all unite behind what the Biden administration wants us to do on COVID-19, he might have to forcibly unite us — and that means no small Fourth of July get-together for you, America. If only you’d listened …

Joe Biden is throwing around a mandate he doesn’t have on the basis of COVID-19 victories that aren’t his and warning us that if we don’t comply, he’s going to “reinstate restrictions” that aren’t necessarily his to reinstate in the first place.

How dare he, indeed.

