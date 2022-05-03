Tucker Carlson Needs Only a Single Picture to Respond to New York Times 'Bombshell' Hit Piece on Him

Tucker Carlson is getting the last laugh after The New York Times published a 20,000-word hit piece on the ratings kingpin, slamming him as a “racist nationalist.”

On Sunday, Carlson tweeted a viral photo of himself gleefully snickering while flaunting the Times’ “bombshell” front-page story on the Fox News sensation.

The article was part of a disdainful, four-part series on Carlson titled “American Nationalist” (as if that’s a bad thing).

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the cable news juggernaut’s photo spoke volumes. You can almost hear him chuckling aloud.

It’s the same hearty laugh heard most evenings on Carlson’s top-rated cable show when he mocks absurd, race-baiting, virtue-signaling leftist policies.

As he does with the relentless, shrill criticism from other left-wing crybullies, Carlson simply laughed off the Times’ latest hatchet piece.

Like other corporate media outlets, the Times has destroyed its credibility in recent years with nonstop spouting of left-wing propaganda masquerading as objective journalism.

“Maybe 15-20 years ago, someone smeared like this by the NYT would’ve had their career & life destroyed,” former Florida Congressman Trey Radel tweeted Sunday.

“Today, it’s a badge of honor because the Times’ staff has so clearly shown their job is to be PR foot soldiers and character assassins for democrats,” he said. “What a pathetic rag.”

Batya Ungar-Sargon, Newsweek’s deputy opinion editor, blasted the Times’ hypocrisy in attacking Carlson for championing the working class and espousing views that “any Democrat would have proudly endorsed 15 years ago.”

She said “if you’re part of the ruling class like the NYT, you don’t want anyone exposing the vast chasm separating you from the people you pretend to represent. So having uncovered that Tucker talks endlessly about the class divide, they color caring about inequality as ‘racism.'”

Ungar-Sargon added: “Legacy media used to use its massive resources to expose government corruption; now they use them to protect the administration from embarrassment and criticism, to expose anonymous Twitter accounts, to smear the competition as racists if they dare expose the class divide.”

Numerous other Twitter users lampooned the Times, saying it deserves to be scorned — not only by Carlson but by the public at large.

As Carlson continues to dominate cable-news ratings, left-wing vilification has heated up.

But disingenuous criticism doesn’t mean much, because Carlson has the most powerful platform in cable news and is more watched by Democrats than CNN or MSNBC.

The left loves to claim that Fox News viewers are older in a bid to discredit the audience as out of touch and passé.

In reality, Carlson’s show draws more Democrats in the key demographic (ages 24-54) than MSNBC star Rachel Maddow.

No wonder he’s laughing.

