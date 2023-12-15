Tucker Carlson Parks Trucks Outside of News Outlets with Message to Establishment Media

Political firebrand Tucker Carlson has a message for the establishment media — and he is making sure they see it.

Trucks were seen placed outside of the buildings of The New York Times, CNN, and the Washington Post, according to images commentator Benny Johnson shared on X.

The Thursday photos showed an ad with Carlson and the words “Corporate Media Is Dead.”

🚨 MASTER TROLL: Tucker Carlson parks trucks in front of The New York Times, CNN, and Washington Post that say “Corporate Media is Dead” pic.twitter.com/uokqjrBM8n — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2023

The former Fox News host launched the Tucker Carlson Network earlier in the week, after teasing the site on Dec. 9.

Since departing Fox, Carlson was posting to X and started “Tucker on X,” where he would conduct interviews with prominent political figures.

The Wall Street Journal reported Carlson will continue to post content to X and plans on launching a podcast.

As the ad for TCN swirled, the official TCN account had a humorous reply: “We’re just trying to reach them regarding their car’s extended warranty.”

We’re just trying to reach them regarding their car’s extended warranty — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) December 14, 2023

TCN went on a spree, posting and sharing images of the trucks.

“Who did this ?? (We did it),” it wrote.

Who did this ?? 😭😭😭 (We did it) pic.twitter.com/RralKtxbKl — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) December 14, 2023

Some call it advertising. We call it ✨art✨ pic.twitter.com/nMDA8lBN8K — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) December 14, 2023



The new site will include exclusive interviews, investigations, and even an “Ask Tucker” section, where members can ask Carlson any question and have it answered in weekly episodes.

TCN was started because “News coverage in the West has become a tool of repression and control. Reporters no longer reveal essential information to the public; they work to hide it.

Are you a fan of Tucker Carlson? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (487 Votes) No: 3% (13 Votes)

“Journalists act as censors on behalf of entrenched power. They have contempt for the public. They hate the truth.”

“There’s only one solution to a propaganda spiral like the one we’re living through, and it’s telling the truth about the things that matter — clearly and without fear. That’s our job. We plan to do it every day, no matter what,” the site said.

The cost for the site is $9 monthly or $72 annually.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.