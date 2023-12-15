Tucker Carlson Parks Trucks Outside of News Outlets with Message to Establishment Media
Political firebrand Tucker Carlson has a message for the establishment media — and he is making sure they see it.
Trucks were seen placed outside of the buildings of The New York Times, CNN, and the Washington Post, according to images commentator Benny Johnson shared on X.
The Thursday photos showed an ad with Carlson and the words “Corporate Media Is Dead.”
🚨 MASTER TROLL: Tucker Carlson parks trucks in front of The New York Times, CNN, and Washington Post that say “Corporate Media is Dead” pic.twitter.com/uokqjrBM8n
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2023
The former Fox News host launched the Tucker Carlson Network earlier in the week, after teasing the site on Dec. 9.
Since departing Fox, Carlson was posting to X and started “Tucker on X,” where he would conduct interviews with prominent political figures.
The Wall Street Journal reported Carlson will continue to post content to X and plans on launching a podcast.
As the ad for TCN swirled, the official TCN account had a humorous reply: “We’re just trying to reach them regarding their car’s extended warranty.”
We’re just trying to reach them regarding their car’s extended warranty
— Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) December 14, 2023
TCN went on a spree, posting and sharing images of the trucks.
“Who did this ?? (We did it),” it wrote.
Who did this ?? 😭😭😭
(We did it) pic.twitter.com/RralKtxbKl
— Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) December 14, 2023
Some call it advertising. We call it ✨art✨ pic.twitter.com/nMDA8lBN8K
— Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) December 14, 2023
The new site will include exclusive interviews, investigations, and even an “Ask Tucker” section, where members can ask Carlson any question and have it answered in weekly episodes.
TCN was started because “News coverage in the West has become a tool of repression and control. Reporters no longer reveal essential information to the public; they work to hide it.
“Journalists act as censors on behalf of entrenched power. They have contempt for the public. They hate the truth.”
“There’s only one solution to a propaganda spiral like the one we’re living through, and it’s telling the truth about the things that matter — clearly and without fear. That’s our job. We plan to do it every day, no matter what,” the site said.
The cost for the site is $9 monthly or $72 annually.
