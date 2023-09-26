Tucker Carlson: The Promise Being Made by Abortion Advocates Is 'As Old as Time'

Despite the overwhelming secularism of our age, it’s refreshing to see public figures — themselves often products of secularism — begin to poke around spiritual truths many of us have long known of and attempted to adhere to.

Famed psychologist Jordan Peterson continually speaks of biblical truths or perhaps symbolic concepts he sees embedded in the Bible.

Comments sections in Peterson’s online videos often reflect messages from those who are praying this esteemed public intellectual will truly come to know God through Jesus Christ.

Tucker Carlson also has noted his recent readings of Scripture and, as has happened with so many people, those readings are becoming growing foundations of topics of which he speaks.

His readings show an increasing seriousness about the Christianity to which he at least nominally professes.

Check out a recent speech of his carried on X, formerly Twitter. In it, Carlson notes how abortion — or as he calls it “human sacrifice” — is universal in human cultures.

Abortion has gone from being tolerated to celebrated. What kind of sick people would tell you that killing your baby is a pathway to joy? pic.twitter.com/ohaYtnITPr — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 25, 2023

The absurdity of such self-destruction of the species can only be described reflecting a “spiritual” fight and furthermore, Carlson says…

Wait. Stop.

If you don’t personally listen to Carlson’s sermon (and while he’d deny that description, it is) take a moment to at least look below at some of the words of this great communicator as he reflects new aspects in his personal journey (and sheds light on ours).

“For most of that time [the 22 years of covering the news] the debates we had in the political sphere were over competing visions of how to improve people’s lives,” Carlson said, noting contrasts between arguments of those for and against the minimum wage.

“Both sides were at least pretending to try to improve the lives of the people who voted for them.

“But when you wind up in an election where the two top ballot initiatives are 1) encouraging people to kill their own kids and 2) encourage their kids to do drugs — whose benefiting here?

“I’m serious!

“The one unalloyed source of joy in your life is your children! The point of life is to have children! And to watch them have grandchildren,” Carlson said to growing audience applause.

“Nothing will bring you joy like that will,” he said. “Nothing comes close! Nothing comes close. Would you change your job for your children?

“Would you trade anything for your children? Of course not. And so anyone telling you: don’t have children — kill your children — is not your friend, he’s your enemy.

“And by the way, it’s a very recognizable promise that they’re making to you, because it’s as old as time and it’s chronicled in great detail throughout the Hebrew Bible — it’s human sacrifice, which rears its head about every four chapters.”

“And which is singled out for approbation every time — of all the sins the ancients committed: that sin — every single time it’s described — is called ‘detestable,’ at least in the [Revised Standard Version of the Bible].

“Detestable,” Carlson continued. “God singled that out — throw your children into the fire.

“And why were people doing that? Because, of course, they believed they were getting power and contentment and happiness in return. All it’s going to take is to sacrifice your children.

“This is as old as time. Every civilization on the face of the earth has engaged in it. Every one! Not just the Mayans and the Aztecs, but the Scandinavians — my people …Even the Swedes did it,” Carlson said, nodding with a smile at the seeming absurdity. “I know. It’s embarrassing.

“But the archaeological record tells us human sacrifice — the sacrifice of children, the killing of children — is the one constant in human civilization.”

Carlson then raised the question of how scattered civilizations without contact with each other came to the same practice of human sacrifice which made them think “they would be happy or safe?”

Such practices are contrary to evolutionary biology where secular education teaches preservation of the species, Carlson said.

Rather, he referred to “outside forces” prompting people to believe happiness and safety come from killing their children.

“And that’s exactly what this is,” according to Carlson. “It’s a religious rite.

“This is not a policy debate. They’re not telling you that some girl got raped at 13 and she needs to go to college and therefore, unfortunately, you need to abort the child.

“No! That was 20 years ago. Now they’re saying: ‘Abortion is itself a pathway to joy.’

“Really?

“So, this is not a political debate. This is a spiritual battle,” Carlson said to applause. “There’s no other conclusion.

“Take more drugs and be happy? Right, OK — less conscious. Less aware. Give your soul over. Dull yourself. Become a robot.

“Really? Those are the promises they’re making.”

Carlson then talked of responses to the critical moral issue of abortion by segueing into aspects of his own contemporary spiritual journey.

I’ll let you listen to them for yourself — they’re worth the few minutes they take.

He noted the bravery of the apostle Paul, facing multiple threats because he was a Christian, and compared it to the woman pastoring the Episcopal church he attended who shut down the church due to COVID.

While saying he had no intention of bashing the church of his family and ancestors, Carlson noted that where Paul fully expected to die at any time but had no problem with it, he contrasted it with his latter-day Christian minister shutting down the church for fear of death.

That prompted Carlson and his family to leave the church and are now conducting Episcopal liturgy at home.

Amazing individual, Tucker Carlson. Giving us a peek at his own faith and doubts, yet speaking like a prophet.

Here’s hoping his ongoing spiritual searching will show him a God that can provide joy even beyond the great blessing of having children.

In the meantime, preach it, Tucker.

