Tucker Carlson says President Donald Trump should have been removed from office for saying he would consider a nuclear strike on Iran.

In May, Trump said that if Iran did not make a deal to end the war, there could be a “big glow coming out of Iran.” In September, he ridiculed media members for suggesting he would use a nuclear weapon against Iran.

This week, in addressing the United Nations, Trump said one of his choices is whether to “annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”

“Do I drive them into hell, with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness for generations?” he asked.

In an interview with NPR, Carlson said that Trump’s rhetorical style should have had consequences.

Tucker Carlson calls for President Trump to be removed from office.pic.twitter.com/KlLjnL2mmB Carlson says the president should have already been removed “immediately” because he “threatened nuclear war.” NPR: “What about the war in Iran then?” Carlson: “It’s enough for me to… — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) September 24, 2026

“He should have been removed from office immediately when he threatened nuclear war,” Carlson said in a video posted to X.

“Threatening the offensive use of nuclear weapons? Which is to say threatening the destruction of humanity?” he said.

Asked about the war in Iran, Carlson replied, “It’s enough for me to say he should be removed from office. He should have been removed from office by his own Cabinet secretaries the moment he threatened a nuclear attack.”

When asked if he was saying the 25th Amendment should have been invoked, Carlson said he was.

“That’s correct. He should have been bundled up and taken out. That’s a crime. There’s no greater crime than that,” Carlson said.

“Here you have a guy threatening to eliminate the human race and that’s not considered a crime?”

“It tells you how deranged our moral scale has become. So he should be removed from office for threatening first-use nuclear strike,” he said.

During the interview, Carlson suggested Trump was not making the decisions when the war started, according to NPR.

“I don’t think he had the latitude to make this decision on his own,” Carlson said.

According to WWNO-FM, Carlson claimed that when he met privately with Trump, he told Trump that in his opinion the war was never about Iran’s nuclear program.

“This war is being pushed by Israel. And he looked at me and said, yes, you’re right. But in the end, we all die anyway. So it doesn’t matter. That’s exactly what he said,” Carlson said in the interview.

NPR noted that the White House, when asked for comment, referred the outlet to a Truth Social post in which Trump called Carlson “a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!”

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