Tucker Carlson Ratings Blowout: Late Night Rerun Ratings Utterly Humiliate CNN

This just in — three of CNN’s news programs are beating Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Okay. Let’s rephrase that in a way different from what the legacy leftist media might say.

Tucker Carlson’s 1 a.m. rerun — rerun!!! — beat every news show in the CNN lineup except for three, according to The Daily Wire.

A rerun. At 1 o’clock in the morning.

And it gets worse if you’re a CNN executive. In the key age demographic desired by advertisers, 25-54, Carlson’s 1 a.m. rerun beat all but two news shows in the CNN schedule.

There is one wrinkle in all this. Carlson’s prime time program is no longer the number one cable TV news show. It’s been nudged to second place by “The Five.” That’s remarkable because “The Five,” scheduled for 5 p.m. EST, isn’t even in prime time.

But it’s also a Fox show, so there remains glee at Fox and a cloud at CNN.

Nielsen Media Research, according to the Daily Wire, said Carlson’s 1 a.m. rerun had 751,000 viewers for the week of Dec. 16. That beat every live CNN program except for “Anderson Cooper 360,” with 802,000 viewers, “Erin Burnett Outfront” with 800,000 viewers and “The Lead with Jake Tapper” at 798,000 viewers.

For first-run live shows, “The Five” was the number one cable news show with over 3.4 million total viewers, and the show averaged 332,000 viewers in the key demographic during week of Dec. 16, the Daily Wire said.

Spoiler TV Ratings News also had “The Five” in first place but with just under 3 million viewers and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in second place with 2.7 million.

Fox News led cable ratings for the seventh year in a row, according to a news release from the network.

“The network’s programs continued to break new ratings records throughout the year, resulting in FNC continuing as the number one cable network in primetime and total day in viewers in basic cable for the seventh consecutive year and the highest-rated cable news network for the 21st straight year,” the release said.

Primetime ratings showed Fox News with an average of 2.3 million viewers, the company said. It had 346,000 viewers in the important 25-54 demographic and 214,000 in the desirable 18-49 age group.

Regarding “The Five,” Fox News said “For the first time in television history, a non-primetime cable program closed out the year as cable’s most-watched in total viewers.”

In the 25-54 demographic, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was in first place with 523,000 viewers.

Citing Nielsen/FRI Fusion, Fox News “attracted the most politically diverse audience in cable news with more Democrats, Independents and Republicans tuning into FNC than any other network in total viewers and the younger A25-54 demo,” the release said.

