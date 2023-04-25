Tucker Carlson Received Job Offer Days Before Fox Ouster, And the Opportunity Still Stands

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson received a job offer just last week from Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts — and it still stands.

Monday, the day Carlson was let go by the network, Roberts shared a clip of him telling Carlson publicly that the think tank would always be there for him if he needed a job.

In a clip that he shared on Twitter, Roberts told Carlson, “If things so south at Fox News there’s always a job for you at Heritage.”

Carlson laughed and responded, “Well, you’ve saved me before.”

Roberts captioned the video: “I’ve said it before and I will say it again, @TuckerCarlson is a fearless American who is unafraid to challenge the Washington regime, ask tough questions, and hold the ruling elite accountable.”

I’ve said it before and I will say it again, @TuckerCarlson is a fearless American who is unafraid to challenge the Washington regime, ask tough questions, and hold the ruling elite accountable. Tucker, @Heritage will always be a home for you. pic.twitter.com/EZ6SjKL2yG — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) April 24, 2023

Roberts also wrote, “Tucker, @Heritage will always be a home for you.”

The Daily Signal reported that Carlson spoke at the group’s 50th anniversary gala last Friday — unaware his final show was airing on Fox News at the time.

Roberts told the outlet, “We at Heritage were honored to have Tucker Carlson speak for our 50th anniversary gala as his last show ran on Fox News.”

He added, “I was stunned to hear the news today but am confident Tucker will find a new platform to challenge the Washington regime, ask tough questions, and hold the ruling elite accountable.”

Carlson has not responded publicly to the invitation or made any other comments about his separation from Fox News.

The former host joined the network in 2009 as a contributor, and he eventually made his way into the prime-time lineup.

In November 2016, Carlson began hosting “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The program was recently averaging more than three million viewers on a nightly basis but was cancelled suddenly on Monday morning.

The network said in a statement, “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways.”

The statement concluded, “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

According to numerous reports, Carlson found out about the network’s decision to drop his show while his production team was preparing for Monday’s show.

Vanity Fair reported Carlson was “blindsided” by the news.

He has since removed any mention of Fox News from his bio on Twitter.

Many Fox News viewers have promised to follow Carlson wherever he ends up.

