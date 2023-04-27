Tucker Carlson Releases First Video Since Fox News Departure

Tucker Carlson broke his silence with a video released on his Twitter account Wednesday night, two days after he was let go by Fox News with no explanation.

The former host did not address his separation from the network or disclose what his next move might be, but instead shared a positive message with his viewers.

“Good evening,” Carlson said as if he were opening another monologue on his show.

“One of the first things you realize when you step outside the noise for a few days is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country,” Carlson said. “Kind and decent people, people who really care about what’s true, and a bunch of hilarious people.”

Carlson said the opportunity to hear such people has been “heartening” for him this week.

He then opened up about the format of cable news with words that might be surprising, considering he had been a part of it until Monday — and could well be again.

“The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid the debates you see on television are, they’re completely irrelevant,” Carlson continued. “They mean nothing.”

“In five years, we won’t even remember that we had them,” he said. “Trust me as someone who has participated.”

Carlson, while not addressing anyone in particular, said the country’s elites have decided that meaningful debates are no longer “permitted in American media.”

He also said establishment figures in both of the country’s major political parties are actively suppressing discussions about important issues such as war, natural resources, demographic changes and civil liberties.

Carlson said such topics receive “virtually no coverage at all” and that those in power in both the Republican and Democratic parties are colluding to suppress debates about issues that are of substance.

“Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state,” he said.

“The people in charge know this,” he said. “That’s why they’re hysterical and aggressive. They’re afraid. They’ve given up persuasion, they’re resorting to force, but it won’t work. When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful.”

He said if average Americans begin to share their perspectives in meaningful ways that those in power will become “weaker.”

“That’s the iron law of the universe,” he said. “True things prevail.”

Then he closed, with a potential hint of things to come.

“As long as you can hear the words, there is hope,” he said. “See you soon.”

Carlson dropped the video at 8:01 p.m. ET, which is right around the time his former show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” would have aired.

His from Fox News was announced on Monday morning.

He has not yet commented on what led to his termination, nor has the network.

According to numerous reports, the host was blindsided by his abrupt firing, which reportedly occurred as his staff was working on Monday’s broadcast.

In a brief Monday morning statement, Fox News announced Carlson’s final show had already aired on Friday.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.

