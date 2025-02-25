Tucker Carlson Responds After Dan Crenshaw Is Caught on Hot Mic Threatening to 'Kill' Him

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Republican from Texas, provoked controversy after apparently vowing to kill conservative commentator and talk show host Tucker Carlson in heated remarks.

Steve Edginton, the U.S. correspondent for GB News, interviewed Crenshaw last week at a conference in London, during which the lawmaker spoke critically of Carlson’s opposition to additional American aid packages being sent to Ukraine.

“Tucker doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Crenshaw said. “Tucker likes to visit Moscow and talk about how great the grocery stores are, so I don’t really take his advice very seriously.”

‘Tucker doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He likes to visit Moscow and talk about how great the grocery stores are—I don’t take his advice seriously.’ Dan Crenshaw on Tucker Carlson’s opposition to the US sending $100B+ in aid to Ukraine.@StevenEdginton|@DanCrenshawTX pic.twitter.com/hik9LYrSGz — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 24, 2025



Edginton later revealed on X that after the interview, Crenshaw threatened to kill Carlson if he saw him in person, a charge which Crenshaw denied with a post simply saying, “lol, no.”

GB News then published the footage of Crenshaw’s remarks.

Though GB News later appeared to take down the video, a copy of the footage made by journalist Nick Sortor indeed showed Crenshaw making the threats.

“Have you ever met Tucker?” Edginton asked Crenshaw as staff cleaned up the makeshift studio.

“We’ve talked a lot on Twitter,” Crenshaw replied. “If I ever meet him, I’ll f***ing kill him.”

Crenshaw then appeared to double down: “I’m not joking. He’s the worst person.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

🚨 The video of Dan Crenshaw saying he wants to “KlLL TUCKER CARLSON” has been deleted by the video’s author WHY? Is Crenshaw threatening THEM too? Regardless, here it is again. @DanCrenshawTX would HATE for it to go viral a second time 🤣 https://t.co/nsOiooW9Bg pic.twitter.com/HhTEgrJzFh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 25, 2025



It’s not immediately clear why the original footage was deleted by GB News.

Carlson himself then responded by inviting Crenshaw for an interview.

“Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we’ll see how you do?” the former Fox News host wrote on X.

“I’ll send you my address.”

Elon Musk also weighed in: “Why is Crenshaw homicidal regarding Tucker?”

Carlson has been critical of Crenshaw in previous remarks, arguing that the lawmaker improperly emphasizes the role of the United States in foreign conflicts.

Should Dan Crenshaw resign from Congress? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 84% (734 Votes) No: 16% (139 Votes)

“The single most left-wing, truly left-wing, member of Congress I’ve ever met personally is a Republican,” Carlson said during a speaking tour last year, “who has no interest in the United States whatsoever and does not even pretend.”

“It’s Dan Crenshaw,” he revealed.

👀🚨 WATCH: Tucker Carlson says “the most left wing member of Congress I have ever met is Dan Crenshaw.” WOW. Someone please primary Dan Crenshaw. pic.twitter.com/3qPtT5garF — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) December 19, 2024



Jesse Kelly, the talk radio host who joined Carlson for the event, then mocked Crenshaw’s public persona.

“Throw on some cowboy boots, and you buy a shotgun and go out there and take a picture shooting at some pheasants, and you learn how to speak the lingo a little bit,” Kelly said. “Now you know what to say, how to deceive exactly, and you find yourself in a position of power, kneecapping people on the right, time after time after time.”

“Our controlled opposition problem is so bad,” Kelly added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.