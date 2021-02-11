Maybe Donald Trump should have hired Tucker Carlson for his defense.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked squad of nine impeachment managers have spent two days trying to convince the Senate — and the American public — that Trump deserves to be convicted of “inciting an insurrection” for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

But on Wednesday, the Fox News host used his show to take apart the deliberate distortions and outright lies the left has spread in the month since the incident. It’s a presentation every American needs to see to understand the endgame Carlson said the left has in mind.

It starts with deceiving the people.

“We do know for certain that the known facts of what happened on January 6th deviate in very important ways from the story they’re now telling us,” Carlson said after spending roughly 11 minutes going through the story.

TRENDING: Producer Provides Harrowing Update as Rush Limbaugh Misses Show

“And in many cases, the known facts bear no resemblance to the story they’re telling.

“They’re just flat-out lying. There’s no question about that.”

Check out part of the monologue here:

Carlson hit on numerous aspects of the story Democrats are telling in the impeachment trial — where they’re trying to paint Trump as the instigator of the violent Capitol incursion on the strength of a speech he delivered to supporters where he specifically called for them to “peacefully and patriotically” make their feelings known. (That’s a detail Pelosi’s impeachment managers left out, naturally.)

But he devoted considerable time to the attention the mainstream media has given to the death toll — or the alleged death toll — of the riot.

Five deaths have been directly attributed to the upheaval in Washington that day, when the incursion disrupted a meeting of Congress to certify the results of the Electoral College vote that made Joe Biden the 46th president.

It’s a figure that has been accepted as gospel by the mainstream media. But as Carlson pointed out, the deaths of two of the individuals have been attributed to medical problems — an apparent heart attack and an apparent stroke. It’s possible, of course, that those conditions could have been aggravated by the chaos of the day, but blaming those deaths specifically on the incursion is a considerable stretch.

A third death involved a woman who was apparently trampled in the crowd of Trump supporters. It’s tragic without a doubt. But in huge, unruly crowds, it can happen — no matter what cause the crowd is gathered for.

Of the two remaining, only one is known to be the result of an intentional act of violence. Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt was shot to death, as The New York Times reported, by a Capitol Police lieutenant who has still not been identified.

RELATED: 'Irreparable Harm': Texas Sheriff Sounds the Alarm on Biden's Immigration Policy

The shooting was caught on video, Carlson said, “so hers is the best-documented death that took place that day, and yet it’s surprising how little we know about it.”

“Authorities have refused to release the name of the man who shot her or divulge any details of the investigation they say they have done,” Carlson said.

Tucker Carlson Lays Out Some Uncomfortable Questions About the Capitol Riot https://t.co/mrmAT0TreK — RedState (@RedState) February 11, 2021

But Carlson spent the most time on the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

The original story, reported by The New York Times based on anonymous sources said to be from law enforcement, was that Sicknick had been hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, a blow that resulted in his death the next day.

That story, as Carlson showed, was widely repeated in the mainstream media.

“’Capitol Hill Police Officer beaten to death with a fire extinguisher by a white supremacist mob’ is horrifying, and that is the story they were telling,” Carlson said. “The story they still are telling.

“That account forms the basis of the myth the Democrats have constructed around January 6th.”

But it’s not true. As was reported as early as Jan. 8 by ProPublica, the same day as The Times’ report, Sicknick’s brother, Kevin Sicknick, said the officer had texted hours after the incursion to say he was fine, though he’d been “pepper-sprayed twice” during the melee.

The family was told his death, according to ProPublica, was due to a stroke caused by a blood clot. In a statement, the family asked this his death not be politicized.

Are the American people being lied to about the Capitol incursion? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (444 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

But politicizing death is what Democrats do — at least if it means attacking Donald Trump. They did it with former Sen. John McCain in August 2018, using the military hero’s passing to highlight his tussles with then-President Trump.

They did it with former Rep. John Lewis in July, using the death of the civil rights hero and Democratic congressman to attack the Republican president they despised.

Both men were honored by laying in in the Capitol Rotunda — a recognition that might well have been deserved, but was doubtless used to maximize the men’s’ effectiveness as foils for Trump in the mainstream media’s telling — and in the liberal mind.

What we still don’t know about the Capitol riot – @TuckerCarlson poses questions that need answering — and haven’t been clarified, to say the least, in impeachment trial … https://t.co/XmcN7Sr2bd #FoxNews — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) February 11, 2021

And so it was with Officer Sicknick, whose cremated remains were honored in the Capitol Rotunda — only fifth private citizen to be so honored, according to The Associated Press. (The others were the Capitol Police Officer Jacob Chestnut and Capitol Police Detective John Gibson, who died in the 1998 shooting in the building; civil rights icon Rosa Parks in 2005; and evangelist Billy Graham in 2018. Sicknick’s was the first urn to be honored.)

There is no doubt Americans are grateful for the services of men and women like Sicknick, but there is also no doubt that Democrats are more than willing to exploit a death to make a political point.

“Streams of politicians, the very same people who just months before, had told us cops were racist by definition, those same people praised Brian Sicknick as a hero,” Carlson said.

“They had finally found a police officer who served their political uses,” he said.

He made a point of noting Vice President Kamala Harris, the same woman who raised bail money for jailed rioters over the summer, showed up to pay her respects without saying a word about “defunding the police.”

“But in fact, the story they told was a lie, from beginning to end,” Carlson said. “Officer Sicknick was not beaten to death, not with a fire extinguisher, not with anything else.”

There still has been no official cause of death released for Sicknick, as Fox News reported last week. That article noted the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington had released a statement saying it would “comply with the National Association of Medical Examiners’ (NAME) standard to determine the cause and manner of death within 90 days; however, for cases that are more complex it could be longer.”

It was 30 days since Sicknick’s death on Sunday. It could be another 60 days — or more — until any real cause is determined.

The officer’s family will still be grieving, of course, but the undeniably ugly truth is that by then the death will have served Democratic purposes — smearing Donald Trump and his supporters.

None of this is to deny how indefensible that Jan. 6 incursion was, and Carlson wasn’t trying to defend the rioters either.

The point is that an exercise in political theater going by the name of “impeachment” is being conducted in Washington at the moment, using the incident as an excuse. But, Carlson said the goal for Democrats might be much bigger than simply smearing a political opponent and his supporters.

Early in the monologue, before the clip included in this post starts, Carlson noted the hyperbole of Democrats and their supporters in the liberal media comparing Jan. 6 to legitimately milestone events in the nation’s history, such as the Pearl Harbor and 9/11 attacks. He included a clip of CNN’s Anderson Cooper actually likening the incident to the Rwandan genocide of 1994 in which almost 1 million men, women and children were murdered — most with machetes.

The obscene comparison has a purpose, Carlson said. Because how can a country come back from a nationally traumatic event?

“First, obviously, you punish the guilty, quickly and severely. In our case, you can impeach him. But then, and this is more important, you set about re-ordering your society from top to bottom to make certain nothing like that ever happens again,” Carlson said.

“You purge the military. You suspend basic civil liberties. To emphasize the point, you send troops to the capital. You tear down the old, and destroy all vestiges of the past in order to save the future. That’s what’s going on now.”

Tucker compared the fog of obfuscation going up around the Capitol incursion to the May death of counterfeiting suspect George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody — the trigger for the riots that stormed through the country’s major cities over the summer.

The widely held belief — propagated by the mainstream media and the liberals that media supports — is that Floyd died as a result of a police officer kneeling on his neck. But as KMSP-TV reported in August, the autopsy showed no physical sign that Floyd had been asphyxiated. It did, however, show “a fatal level of fentanyl under the circumstances.”

Instead of being “murdered by a cop,” Carlson said, “the autopsy showed George Floyd almost certainly died of a drug overdose, fentanyl.”

“But by that point, fact didn’t matter, it was too late.”

The comparison to the incursion case is obvious. It could soon be too late for the truth about Jan. 6, if it’s not already.

The impeachment theater going on in Washington right now is a farce — by any legal, logical or moral standard. Carlson’s monologue Wednesday should be all the defense any honest Senate juror would need to see.

But what Democrats are trying to build it into would be a national tragedy.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.