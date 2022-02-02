Tucker Carlson Reveals What Every Powerful Person in US Is Talking About, Dismantles Them in 12 Minutes

Every powerful person in the U.S. is talking about democracy these days, Fox News host Tucker Carlson told his viewers on Tuesday night. The left has become so obsessed with it, in fact, that “democracy defines the year 2022 the way that ‘groovy’ defined 1968.”

He’s right about that. Democrats tell us that unless their voting legislation passes, our democracy will be in peril. If former President Donald Trump is re-elected in 2024, our democracy will be over. The filibuster is undemocratic — and it’s racist too.

The Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, they tell us, was an assault on our democracy; it was an insurrection. In reality, it was an unarmed group of citizens exercising their constitutional rights to protest the gross anomalies in the recently held election that got out of hand.

Actually, we don’t live in a democracy. Until fairly recently, however, the U.S. was a democratic republic. Progressive leadership, most blatantly since President Joe Biden took office, has taken the country in the opposite direction.

At any rate, the test of whether a nation is a democracy, Carlson said, is the amount of “overlap” between what a country’s leaders care about and what its citizens care about.

“When the government does what its citizens want it to do, you have a democracy,” he said. “And when it doesn’t, you don’t.”

In the U.S. today, Carlson said, “our leaders care about equity and climate change … trans rights, police brutality, the deadly insurrection of Jan. 6, mandatory vaccinations, more H1B visas for Indian tech workers and above all, at the moment, defending our closest ally, Ukraine, from Russian aggression. And, of course, they care about third-wave academic feminism.”

The Fox News host compared those issues with the concerns of American citizens, which included inflation, crime, government incompetence and a broken immigration system. Clearly, there was no overlap.

Our elected leaders aren’t working on any of the issues we care about. They’re too busy trying to force through their parallel agenda, which is essentially a power grab, totally failing those they were elected to serve.

They even mock us.

He played a clip of the utterly tone-deaf White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, mocking Fox News host Jeanine Pirro for her alarm over the connection between the Democrats’ “soft-on-crime” policies and the surging crime rate. Psaki, laughing, said Pirro was living in an alternate universe. The clip went viral over the weekend for obvious reasons.

Carlson went on to discuss the wretched state of the progressive-led, predominantly black city of Baltimore.

Its 2021 murder rate was higher than the rates in El Salvador and Honduras, two countries U.S. citizens are warned to “avoid due to crime” — and it’s gotten worse under Biden.

During the month of January, there were 36 murders in the city, a 50-year record, and just two arrests, Carlson noted.

He played a news report about a test to determine the reading level of students in a Baltimore high school. A whopping 77 percent tested at an elementary school level, while less than 2 percent tested at their appropriate grade level.

“You wouldn’t know any of this was happening by looking at the official graduation numbers because last year Baltimore announced that students will graduate from high school even if they fail their courses,” Carlson said.

He asked, “Could it be that progressive policies designed to, quote, lift up marginalized communities in the end destroyed those communities?”

For all their lip service to the ideal of democracy, a government of the people and for the people, Democrats have failed Americans. And it took only 12 minutes for Carlson to point it out and to take them down.

Former President Ronald Reagan once famously said, “Freedom is a fragile thing and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. And those in world history who have known freedom and then lost it have never known it again.”

Notwithstanding the Cold War, Reagan’s words might have been considered somewhat hyperbolic at the time. Today, they are appropriate.

Biden has been in office a little over one year, and his administration’s actions have steered the country on a direct path toward authoritarianism. His regime thinks it’s OK to force Americans into choosing between taking an experimental vaccine or losing their livelihoods, to monitor our bank accounts for all transactions over $600, and to sic the FBI on parents who confront school boards about their children’s curriculums.

If Trump and his administration had initiated any of those actions, he would have been impeached — again.

American politics have always been messy, but the corruption that began in the Obama administration has deepened and accelerated to a dangerous level.

Consider the corrupt Russia collusion investigation that handicapped Trump for the first two years of his presidency. The Democrats weaponized government agencies against him, first to derail his candidacy and, failing that, to force him out of office. They should all be in jail.

The deep state conducted business as if it were leading a third-world dictatorship.

Then, skirting the state legislatures, Democrats used the pandemic to change the way elections would be conducted, allowing the introduction of mail-in voting on a massive scale and leaving many Americans questioning the results of the Biden-Trump race.

No one has ever been held accountable for any of this malfeasance.

Under Biden, the U.S. is closer than ever before to becoming a totalitarian state. The Biden administration itself is the most serious national security threat America faces today.

So, Democrats, please spare us your meaningless platitudes about “our democracy” because we no longer even have a democratic republic.

