It appears that building the anti-establishment dream team will require divine intervention. In other words, “with God all things are possible” (Matthew 19:26).

According to Semafor, Tucker Carlson addressed recent speculation that former President Donald Trump might consider asking the popular conservative commentator to serve as his running mate and revealed what would make him answer such a call.

“God would have to yell at me very loud,” Carlson said Thursday.

“To go from being, like, a well-paid street corner schizophrenic to, like, a politician — it’s just kind of hard to envision.”

Notably, the longtime journalist made that comment at the American Principles Project Foundation’s annual Christmas gala, where he spoke about his Christian faith, among other topics.

The question about serving as Trump’s running mate came in response to a report earlier Thursday from Axios.

According to that left-wing news outlet, a “source close to Trump” revealed that former first lady Melania Trump has urged her husband to pick Carlson.

“She thinks Carlson would make a powerful onstage extension of her husband,” Axios reported.

As a one-time staple of Fox News’ prime-time lineup, Carlson built the largest audience in cable news by telling the truth about establishment lies. He questioned everything from the medical tyranny of the COVID years to the rationale behind the Ukraine war boondoggle.

Should Trump pick Carlson as his running mate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 71% (392 Votes) No: 29% (157 Votes)

Since his much-ballyhooed firing from Fox in April, the popular journalist has found a home on the social media platform X, where he posts regular episodes of “Tucker on X.” In that new role, he has taken off the proverbial gloves.

In both monologues and interviews, for instance, Carlson has exploded the George Floyd myth, exposed the role of Anthony Fauci in U.S. bioweapons development and labeled President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator.”

A summary of Carlson’s overall message might read as follows: America’s governing elites despise the people they govern.

That message dovetails with everything the Trump phenomenon has revealed. Carlson, in fact, understands that phenomenon as well as anyone.

In the third episode of his new show — then known as “Tucker on Twitter” and posted June 13 — Carlson recalled that in 2016 Trump “made a blood enemy” of the federal government by challenging its perpetual warmongering.

“What matters, then and now, is foreign policy,” Carlson said of D.C.’s permanent establishment and its priorities.

“The invasions and occupations and proxy wars, the decisions that determine which global populations will thrive and which will die, the policies that come with trillion-dollar price tags — the ones that, over time, have made the counties around D.C. the richest suburbs in the world,” he added.

Ep. 3 America’s principles are at stake pic.twitter.com/eJNSUVvvqY — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 13, 2023

Should Trump take his wife’s advice, it would send a strong signal that he intends to campaign on such themes.

In fact, when it comes to crushing the war machine and dismantling the deep state, one could hardly imagine a stronger contrast than the one between Carlson and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Whether Trump will make that call remains anyone’s guess.

Thanks to Carlson, we now know that the answer would depend on higher authority.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.