So, for those of you who still think Tucker Carlson is in the conservative fold, what do you think about the fact that the former Fox News host and current professional Israel-baiter used the 25th anniversary of 9/11 to effectively endorse Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan?

Oh, sure, he didn’t officially come out and say you should vote for El-Sayed. But, when you consider the fact that this is a man who centers virtually every issue around how it relates to Israel and the Muslim world, and you have El-Sayed effectively saying the real victims of 9/11 were the people of the Middle East, and his opponent says that should be disqualifying, and Carlson uses the anniversary of 9/11 to agree with El-Sayed explicitly and to denounce his opponent, you can guess where his sympathies lie.

“El-Sayed did not celebrate airplane hijackings or cheerlead Al-Qaeda; he simply said that the U.S. conducting terrorism of its own in response to 9/11 was not exactly an appropriate reaction. He is obviously right,” Carlson said in his Friday members-only newsletter, Mediaite reported.

Carlson was referring to resurfaced remarks from a 2021 podcast in which El-Sayed said the real tragedy was that we weren’t properly putting the people of the Middle East first and foremost when we think about Islamist terror attacks carried out against the West that killed nearly 3,000 innocent people.

According to the New York Post, El-Sayed told the “America Dissected” podcast on Sept. 7, 2021, that “9/11 scarred our country in profound ways, but what we did after 9/11 scarred millions of other people.”

“When we talk about 9/11, we often fail to center them,” he added.

His opponent, U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, responded that “it is disqualifying for a US Senate Candidate to believe that Americans should ‘center’ their grief from 9/11.”

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“Abdul El-Sayed’s attitude towards the worst tragedy in American history is disgusting and makes him completely unfit to serve in public office.”

Now, for El-Sayed, this is unfortunately par for the course. After all, what can you say about a man who has campaigned with Hasan “America Deserved 9/11” Piker and didn’t start distancing himself from the controversial Twitch streamer until after he won the primary and had to seem somewhat sane? Nothing good, anyway, but sadly nobody who didn’t think El-Sayed’s past should disqualify him before will think these comments disqualify him now.

If you’re a conservative, even a heterodox one, these comments aren’t just disqualifying, but rebarbative. Tucker Carlson is still a conservative, as far as I know, although his positions seem to shift like the tides. However, he spent 9/11 not only bashing conservatives, but giving ideological ammo to El-Sayed and his fellow travelers.

“Your typical Fox News viewer is likely oblivious to this, but America’s response to 9/11 blew the original attack out of the water. George Bush’s subsequent war in Iraq, which made no sense considering Iraq did not do 9/11, got hundreds of thousands of innocents killed, had tens of thousands of American military casualties, and catalyzed the creation of ISIS,” Carlson’s newsletter read.

“That means the U.S. slaughtered enough civilians to account for dozens and dozens of 9/11s. And that is a conservative estimate.”

The legacy of those conflicts may be problematic, but so is that logic: We went into two countries either ruled by factions and/or harboring organizations that wanted to do “dozens and dozens of 9/11s” on American soil, if at all possible, and made sure they could no longer do that. Carlson’s numbers — if he did indeed write the newsletter himself, or even read it — don’t reflect a “conservative estimate” of innocent casualties, at least at the hands of the United States. The rise of the Islamic State group was not the doing of George W. Bush’s war but of Barack Obama’s abdication of Middle Eastern security. Insurgent groups were responsible for most of the violence.

But what do I know, stupid Fox News viewer, me?

And not only does Carlson agree that El-Sayed is “obviously right,” he spent a significant portion of the newsletter slamming Rogers.

“Hold on a second. Disgusting? Understanding that the Bush administration was wrong to kill hundreds of thousands of people and waste trillions of dollars in Iraq, even though, again, Iraq did not do 9/11, is disgusting?” he wrote.

“We are really not sure who Mike Rogers is, but if anyone in Michigan’s Senate race is ‘unfit to serve in public office,’ it is him,” Carlson continued.

“Slaughtering thousands of innocent people is atrocious no matter who is responsible. If Rogers is deranged enough to think that Jihadis are evil for murdering enough Americans to fill a Division III hockey arena, but that the Pentagon deserves two thumbs up for killing enough to pack Ohio State’s football stadium multiple times, then he cannot possibly have the judgment necessary to adequately serve the needs of American voters.”

Your “conservative” Tucker Carlson: Agreeing with a guy who says we should be “centering” the pain of Middle Easterners on the 25th anniversary of 9/11, but calling Mike Rogers’ remarks the disqualifying ones, and saying that America is “really not sure who Mike Rogers is.”

(For those of you who haven’t been paying attention to Carlson recently, saying that you don’t “know who someone is” happens to be Tucker-land speak for we don’t know that they’re secretly in cahoots with Israel, but c’mon: They’re secretly in cahoots with Israel.)

In short, if this is what a “conservative” looks like in 2026, I’d hate to see what a liberal — or progressive — thinks.

But then, that’s assuming Carlson can still be counted in the conservative fold. If you needed evidence he isn’t, here you have it.

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