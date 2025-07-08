Up until this past weekend, there were two key issues that seemingly threatened to split President Donald Trump’s MAGA base in half.

(That’s the Israel-Iran conflict, and what America’s role should be in that fight, as well as the “Big Beautiful Bill.”)

Now there’s a third issue, and it’s a doozy that could generously be described as a messaging disaster.

On Sunday, Trump’s DOJ announced that the conspiracy theories surrounding the life and death of disgraced Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Epstein were just that — conspiracies — and little more.

JUST IN – U.S. DOJ and FBI joint Epstein memo: “There was no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions.” pic.twitter.com/PLtelJsIQz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 7, 2025

Epstein, a convicted pedophile, allegedly ran a private island for the rich and powerful to indulge in some of their more base desires — often involving under-aged children.

He supposedly had incriminating evidence on these rich and powerful friends, which in turn granted him unfettered blackmailing power over some of the most powerful people in the world.

Many hypothesized that the reason it was so hard to pin down Epstein for his alleged heinous crimes was because exposing Epstein meant exposing the most powerful people in the world. That naturally gave way to the theory that Epstein didn’t kill himself, but was rather killed so that he would take this alleged “client list” to his grave.

Or, that’s how the prevailing conspiracy theory went.

The secrecy surrounding the sordid details obviously generated quite a bit of vested interest in the case — all for the Trump administration to dump a bucket of cold water on it.

The DOJ effectively announced over the weekend that nothing untoward happened, there was no incriminating evidence against Epstein or his alleged pedophile ring, Epstein wasn’t killed, and there was no “client list.”

That revelation obviously didn’t go over well with swathes of MAGA, including former Fox News firebrand Tucker Carlson.

But instead of blindly raging against the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Attorney General Pam Bondi, or FBI Director Kash Patel, Carlson took to his wildly popular show to thoughtfully discuss what he thought was actually happening with the Epstein case.

Speaking with political pundit Saagar Enjeti in a video posted Tuesday, Carlson and his guest spoke at great length about the Epstein case.

You can watch the entire two-plus hour conversation below:

Why is Pam Bondi’s Justice Department covering up Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and murder? Saagar Enjeti has a theory. (0:00) Apparently Jeffrey Epstein Is Innocent Now?

(9:20) The Suspicious Life of Robert Maxwell

(11:00) How the Kennedy Assassination Broke America

(13:34) The Dark… pic.twitter.com/MkkscleGoQ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 8, 2025

“I think this is a big deal,” Carlson said at one point in the conversation. “It’s a really big deal.”

“I hope so,” Enjeti chimed in.

“Well, I hope so, too, actually,” Carlson continued. “So let’s just assess this logically. … The current DOJ under Pam Bondi is covering up crimes, very serious crimes, by their own description. Why are they doing that?

“So there are really only two potential explanations that I can think of, maybe you’ve got another. The first is that Trump is involved, that Trump is on the [client] list, they’ve got tape of Trump doing something awful.”

Carlson quickly interjected on his own musings, noting that he actually didn’t subscribe to that theory because he’s spoken personally to Trump about this issue many times and because this was information that the administration of President Joe Biden was privy to.

(Carlson argued that if the Biden administration actually had something incriminating on Trump, it would’ve been brought up years ago.)

“So the only explanation that I could think of, and again maybe you’ve got another, is that intel services are at the very center of this story, U.S. and Israeli,” Carlson continued. “And they’re being protected. I think that seems like the is the most plausible …”

“It’s the most obvious [theory],” Enjeti agreed, before citing some of the CIA’s shady history when it comes to child pornography.

“Well, when they want to crush you, they put kiddie porn on your computer,” Carlson added. “It’s why I don’t have a computer. Don’t own one. That’s why.”

So there you have it, straight from the mind of Tucker Carlson.

This Epstein debacle either falls at the feet of Trump — an unlikely scenario, according to Carlson — or this is a much deeper conspiracy involving the intel community.

While neither scenario can, or ever likely will be, confirmed, it’s clear that there’s an appetite for the truth when it comes to Epstein.

And that appetite may very well sunder MAGA in two.

