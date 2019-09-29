Tucker Carlson Says Dems Push Impeachment Because They're 'Too Radical To Win a Conventional Election'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has accused Democrats of pursuing impeachment as a political ploy to disguise the fact that the party has drifted so far to the left that it no longer represents mainstream America or can connect to most voters.

During the Friday night edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the host labeled the Democratic Party “too radical to win a conventional election.”

Carlson opened his show with a video clip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoking the Constitution on Tuesday as she said Democrats will launch an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The Pelosi and Schiff-led Democrat Party want to invalidate the will of the American people with their bogus impeachment push. They are blinded by their hatred of @realDonaldTrump and the American people aren’t buying it. Stop the madness. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 28, 2019

“It’s about patriotism, kids. Aunt Nancy says it is. If you love this country, you will shut up and obey her. Ugh,” Carlson said.

Carlson then mocked Pelosi for trying to paper over politics with a layer of patriotism.

“What’s the point of even repeating a talking point that stupid? Is there a single person in this country who really thinks it’s about patriotism? In fact, is there anyone who thinks it’s about protecting the country?”

Carlson said that if there is one political group that’s not the least concerned about protecting America, it is the Democrats.

“How many self-righteous lectures are we going to hear about national security, delivered by the very people who gave us open borders and an endless string of pointless wars?” Carlson said.

He then came to his point.

“There is no moral component to any of this. They saw an opening to grab power and they are taking it,” he said.

Carlson then noted that some polls indicate various Democratic presidential candidates might have a shot at beating Trump in the 2020 election.

“The president actually is beatable, theoretically, anyway. Look at the numbers. You could beat him. You could try anyway. Elizabeth Warren is not a weak candidate. So why not try? Why not just let democracy do its thing as it has every four years for 240 years?” Carlson said.

Carlson said the reason is simple — the Democratic Party does not connect with the voters anymore.

“Because, and this is the deepest truth, they can’t. They can’t win that way. The Democratic Party has become too radical to win a conventional election,” he said.

As more House Democrats cave to the radical left, it’s clear the only thing they care about is turning their wild witch hunt into a baseless impeachment effort against @realDonaldTrump. The American people know political desperation when they see it! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 24, 2019

“Democrats are becoming way too extreme. I voted for Trump last time, and I would again.” Working families know @RealDonaldTrump is fighting for them while Democrats are fighting for their radical, left-wing base! https://t.co/pQeR8tidjT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 24, 2019

Lost in all of the attacks against Trump is what Carlson called “the most basic and universal promise that most political candidates make” to make better the lives of the people whose votes they covet.

“When was the last time someone on the left said that to you?” he said. “Unless you are a convicted felon or an illegal alien, you probably can’t remember the last time.”

“In just the last three years the Democratic Party’s agenda has become openly hostile to middle America. By the way, including to many of its own voters,” Carlson said.

“They are not even pretending anymore. If they get power, they are taking away your rights. Starting with the most basic right of all the right to defend yourself and your family,” he said.

