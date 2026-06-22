Tucker Carlson Says He's Done With the Republican Party, Claims Trump Has 'Lost' War to Iran

Tucker Carlson says he is finished with the Republican Party.

The longtime conservative commentator made the announcement during an appearance on the “Can’t Be Censored” podcast late last week, but the comments only began gaining traction on social media Monday.

Carlson said he has reached a breaking point over what he views as the GOP’s loyalty toward Israel.

“I would not support the Republican Party,” Carlson said. “There’s no chance I would support the Republican Party.”

Carlson added that he has no plans to support Democrats either.

The former Fox News host said he is unsure what his next political move will be, but he ripped the GOP for broadly supporting Israel, which he said was a betrayal of voters.

Tucker Carlson: I would not support the Republican party, there’s no chance I would support the Republican party. How could I support a political party that is not loyal to the United States. I voted Republican my entire life, I have been a consistent defender for 35 years of the… pic.twitter.com/dYX0DK9XAx — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 22, 2026

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“At this point, how could I, or any American voter, support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States?” Carlson said.

He accused the party of putting “the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens.”

“It’s not possible to vote for people like that, and I’m not going to,” he added.

Carlson said he had always defended the Republicans during his stints at Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC, but that he would no longer do so.

“I’ve been a consistent defender for 35 years,” he said. “But there’s no defending this because it’s immoral.”

Carlson also said that President Donald Trump was loyal to Israeli donors and claimed the president had “lost” to Iran in the ongoing conflict.

“The United States went to war with Iran, a war that we are losing — that we’ve effectively lost already — because of pressure from the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Carlson has become one of the most prominent anti-Israel voices on the right in recent years.

Weeks before Operation Epic Fury began, Carlson made the case for Iran to become a nuclear state.

In a newsletter to followers, he wrote: “Could the Iranians obtaining The Bomb wind up being a good thing? Whether anyone in the foreign policy establishment admits it, North Korea’s nuclearization has undeniably stabilized the Korean Peninsula. The region has seen no wars, coups, or interventionist-forced regime changes since 2006.”

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