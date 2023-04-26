Parler Share
News

Tucker Carlson Seen for First Time After Fox News Departure - He Couldn't Look Happier

 By Jack Davis  April 26, 2023 at 7:17am
Parler Share

As pundits and politicians engaged in a swarm of debate over the end of the Tucker Carlson era at Fox News, the man at the center of the storm said he is sampling the joys of real life.

“Retirement is going great so far,” Carlson told the Daily Mail on Tuesday night.

A reporter from the U.K. outlet tracked him down outside a $5.5 million home he owns in Boca Grande, Florida.

“I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years,” Carlson said as he and his wife, Susan, drove to dinner in a golf cart, a picture of carefree merriment for all the world to see.

Trending:
Tucker Carlson Given Job Offer with Salary Up to 3 Times More than He Was Making at Fox News

Before leaving questions behind, Carlson offered a bantering reply about his plans for the future: “Appetizers plus entree.”

The former Fox News host’s day was not all zipping about and laughing. Earlier Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported, he met with Justin Wells, who was Carlson’s executive producer and was fired along with him.

As for Susan Carlson, she took a walk with the family dog and said no in-depth interview was forthcoming.

“No, these are private discussions, it’s nothing like that,” she said, although the report said she was furious with Fox News for firing her husband from his $20 million-a-year job.

Related:
One Network Interested in Hiring Both Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon After CNN, Fox News Departures: Report

Although reports of various job offers have flooded the media, the Daily Mail said the former host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” is not likely to latch on to another network until he gets his exit package from Fox News.

Reactions to Carlson’s abrupt firing continued to pour in.

Reasons for the ouster remain unclear because neither Fox News nor Carlson has provided anything official.

Some reports have touted the Fox News settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over its reporting about the 2020 election as a catalyst, while others have focused on complaints by former producer Abby Grossberg about the workplace culture working on Carlson’s show.

A report in Vanity Fair that suggested Carlson’s embrace of religion may have led Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch to boot him also noted that the action has triggered a backlash within Fox News.

The report by Gabriel Sherman said the 92-year-old mogul has made a “string of erratic decisions” that have raised “questions about Murdoch’s leadership of his media empire.”

“It’s like the King is senile but no one wants to say anything,” an unidentified source at Fox reportedly told Sherman.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Whistleblower: 'US Government Has Become the Middleman' for a 'Multi-Billion-Dollar Child Trafficking Operation'
Tucker Carlson Seen for First Time After Fox News Departure - He Couldn't Look Happier
Official Warns 'Huge Biological Risk' After Gov't Loses Control of Lab with Deadly Diseases
Greg Gutfeld Brings Up Tucker Carlson's Name on 'The Five,' Then Subject Is Quickly Changed
Tucker Carlson's Faith in God May Have Led to Fox News Ouster, Bombshell New Report Finds
See more...

Conversation