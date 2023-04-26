Tucker Carlson Seen for First Time After Fox News Departure - He Couldn't Look Happier

As pundits and politicians engaged in a swarm of debate over the end of the Tucker Carlson era at Fox News, the man at the center of the storm said he is sampling the joys of real life.

“Retirement is going great so far,” Carlson told the Daily Mail on Tuesday night.

A reporter from the U.K. outlet tracked him down outside a $5.5 million home he owns in Boca Grande, Florida.

“I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years,” Carlson said as he and his wife, Susan, drove to dinner in a golf cart, a picture of carefree merriment for all the world to see.

Tucker Carlson doesn’t give two fox about being ‘fired’ from the network as he tells https://t.co/Rv1nOeM6YT his future plans https://t.co/IpsI1VxZa6 pic.twitter.com/Gxi3jVYBoE — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 26, 2023

Before leaving questions behind, Carlson offered a bantering reply about his plans for the future: “Appetizers plus entree.”

The former Fox News host’s day was not all zipping about and laughing. Earlier Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported, he met with Justin Wells, who was Carlson’s executive producer and was fired along with him.

As for Susan Carlson, she took a walk with the family dog and said no in-depth interview was forthcoming.

“No, these are private discussions, it’s nothing like that,” she said, although the report said she was furious with Fox News for firing her husband from his $20 million-a-year job.

Although reports of various job offers have flooded the media, the Daily Mail said the former host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” is not likely to latch on to another network until he gets his exit package from Fox News.

Reactions to Carlson’s abrupt firing continued to pour in.

The First Amendment is gone. The unholy union of government and big tech created censorship which destroyed free speech. Fox News firing Tucker Carlson and editors not allowing negative democrat news stories because it would reveal the truth means there is no longer a free… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 26, 2023

Just so we’re clear… Don Lemon got fired because no one watched him. Tucker Carlson got fired because everyone watched him. — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) April 26, 2023

.@TuckerCarlson‘s Famous April 19 Monologue: Imagine a News Media Willing to HURT You on Behalf of Its Advertisers “Sometimes you wonder just how filthy and dishonest our news media are. You’ll be in the shower, and you’ll think they’re bad. But how bad are they? Well, here’s… pic.twitter.com/KBTxaUnK0M — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 26, 2023

Reasons for the ouster remain unclear because neither Fox News nor Carlson has provided anything official.

Some reports have touted the Fox News settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over its reporting about the 2020 election as a catalyst, while others have focused on complaints by former producer Abby Grossberg about the workplace culture working on Carlson’s show.

A report in Vanity Fair that suggested Carlson’s embrace of religion may have led Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch to boot him also noted that the action has triggered a backlash within Fox News.

The report by Gabriel Sherman said the 92-year-old mogul has made a “string of erratic decisions” that have raised “questions about Murdoch’s leadership of his media empire.”

“It’s like the King is senile but no one wants to say anything,” an unidentified source at Fox reportedly told Sherman.

