Voters backing the Biden-Harris ticket will be supporting a pair of hollow puppets, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday.

Carlson had expected that former Vice President Joe Biden would pick former National Security Advisor Susan Rice as his running mate on the Democratic ticket for November, but instead Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

Carlson said the contrast between Rice and Harris is stark.

“Rice has sincere beliefs whether you like them or not, and we don’t,” Carlson said. “But Kamala Harris is the opposite of that.

“Harris may be the single most transactional human being in America,” he said, according to Fox News. “There are timeshare salesmen you would trust more than Kamala Harris. You could find payday lenders who are more sincere.

TRENDING: Scientists Reveal Certain Masks May Be More Dangerous Than Wearing None At All

“So, it seemed inconceivable that, given his current state, Joe Biden would choose someone so transparently one-dimensional as Kamala Harris, someone as empty as he is,” Carlson said. “It would be the first entirely hollow presidential ticket in American history and we thought it could never happen. But it is. They’re doing it anyway.”

The selection of Harris caused a massive outburst on Twitter.

I am SO EXCITED that we get to watch @KamalaHarris, who swore into congress as an “Indian-American”, now play the “I’m a black a woman” card all the way until November. Fun times! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/DKecSWe8OH — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 11, 2020

Well, yes, considering the raging progression of Biden’s dementia, you are either voting for ⁦#PresidentTrump⁩ or #KamalaHarris. The Trojan horse factor is now crystal clear. https://t.co/VORohsBxq7 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 11, 2020

Biden’s @Twitter account announced Kamala Harris as VP pick. Someone in the campaign has been dispatched to Delaware to go to Joe’s basement and tell him. He will be so surprised! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 11, 2020

The pairing of Biden and Harris, Carlson said, “tells you a lot about the current state of the Democratic Party.”

RELATED: Biden Calls for National Outdoor Mask Mandate: 'Next Three Months at a Minimum'

Carlson said that the party’s internal maneuverings during the primaries were designed by party leaders to shunt Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont to the sidelines.

Do you think Kamala Harris will help Biden's bid for the presidency? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 6% (11 Votes) 94% (183 Votes)

“What they wanted instead was someone they could control and Joe Biden fit that description perfectly,” he said.

“Biden was eager, malleable, and totally blank. He was willing to be whatever his handlers wanted him to be. Kamala Harris will be every bit as eager, and that’s the point. If Biden and Harris still doesn’t make sense to you as a ticket, it’s only because you are not cynical enough,” he said.

Carlson noted that Harris was supported by members of what he called “the economic engine of the left” including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Their interest, he noted, is in continuing “the government carve-outs that have made them rich.”

Saying that “even politicians have souls, technically anyway,” Carlson ruminated upon the concept of how Biden — who was repeatedly trashed as a quasi-racist by Harris last year during her bid for the White House — could pick her as his running mate.

He also wondered aloud how Harris, who said she believed claims that Biden had been sexually inappropriate with women, could turn around and become his vice presidential candidate.

“She can do it happily, shamelessly, without even taking a breath,” Carlson said (5:26). “Just tell Kamala Harris what to say and she will say it. That is the whole point of Kamala Harris. It’s why she’s so useful.

“And for the next several months, Harris is going to say Donald Trump is a racist. She will say that every day until November. That’s her job now.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.