Tucker Carlson Slams Cuomo, Buttigieg in Defense of Christian Trump Supporters

Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and the Democratic Party elite on his program Monday night for their efforts to label Christians who support President Donald Trump as hypocrites.

“What’s going on here? Why all this noise about Christianity? It’s not that the left suddenly cares about the Christian faith. In fact, the opposite,” Carlson argued.

The issue of evangelical support for Trump came to the fore after outgoing Christianity Today Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli penned an editorial last week arguing that the president should be removed from office because of his moral shortcomings.

Galli further contended Christians who back Trump are violating the tenets of their faith.

Many in the mainstream media, including Cuomo, latched on to Galli’s article as an indication that the president’s support among evangelicals is weakening.

A Pew Research study released in March found that 69 percent of white evangelicals approve of Trump’s job performance. That number represented a decrease from 78 percent in February 2017, just after the president took office.

Carlson, however, was not buying that Galli’s views were representative of the evangelical community at large.

“Christians, the magazine proclaimed, have a moral duty to align with the party that openly despises Christians,” he said.

“Most actual churches ignored the editorial, of course,” Carlson continued. “But CNN was thrilled. It gave the network a chance to lecture stranded air travelers about the topic they know least about, which, of course, is Christian theology.”

The Fox News personality aired a segment from Friday’s “Cuomo Prime Time” during which Cuomo grilled Christian talk show host Eric Metaxas about supposed evangelical hypocrisy in backing Trump, a man who Cuomo said makes a “mockery” of the Christian faith.

Metaxas countered that he does not believe Trump makes a mockery of Christianity and that believers have good reasons to support Trump given his record in protecting the lives of the unborn, standing for religious liberty and placing originalist judges on the federal bench.

“They’re getting preachy on the left,” Carlson observed after airing the CNN segment. “But embedded in that exchange is an interesting and valid question: Why do faithful Christians overwhelmingly support a president who is not himself a faithful Christian?”

“If you’re wondering why so many Christians have been willing to support this president despite his personal life, this is why: It’s because whatever his flaws, he’s made it clear that he’s not the enemy of Christians,” Carlson said.

“In fact, under certain circumstances, he will protect Christians,” the Fox host continued. “For people whose values are under assault every day by powerful forces in America — and that’s not overstating it, and if you’re one of them you know, that means everything.”

He also targeted Buttigieg for his claim to have the Christian moral high ground.

“Indeed, Buttigieg claims to be so faithful that he literally knows which political party God supports,” Carlson said, and then aired footage of the South Bend, Indiana, mayor saying if God backs a political party, “I can’t imagine it would be the one who sent the current president into the White House.”

“Ooh. He’s a preachy little guy, isn’t he?” Carlson observed. “Pretty funny. The best part is Pete Buttigieg is he’s likely the most faithful Christian many political reporters have ever met. To them, he might as well be St. Paul or Dietrich Bonhoeffer. They’ve got no clue. They can’t tell the difference.”

Carlson concluded, “The left presumes the right to lecture the people it despises for the sin of not voting for them. Now this may shock some Democrats, but most Christians don’t actually think they have a religious duty to be destroyed by people who hate them. They don’t.”

