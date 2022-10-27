Tucker Carlson Slams Dems Who Covered for Fetterman: 'Should Not Be Allowed to Operate a Microwave Oven'

For everyone who tuned in to the Pennsylvania Senate debate on Tuesday out of morbid curiosity to see if Democratic nominee John Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, was still capable of holding high office after being kept mostly under wraps by his campaign following a stroke in May, you got your answer pretty quickly.

The first question of the debate, posed to both Fetterman and Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, involved whether or not they thought they had the qualifications for office. The first words out of Fetterman’s mouth set the tone for the entire evening:

“Hi. Good night, everybody.”

Fetterman opens the debate: “Hi. Good night everybody.” pic.twitter.com/mg0X3Iwf5D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

It was somehow downhill from there for Fetterman, who will get tons of sympathy but likely no sympathy votes. The fact he was even out there on the debate stage was sad and appalling — and for that, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said, you only have Fetterman’s Democratic enablers to blame.

As Carlson noted in his Wednesday monologue on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” when the candidate’s health problems began in May — just days before the primary — “staffers for the John Fetterman campaign announced that their candidate had tragically suffered a stroke, but no problem. In a written statement purportedly written by John Fetterman himself from the hospital, Fetterman announced that he was absolutely fine.”

“The primary continued as planned with Fetterman’s name on the ballot and Fetterman won. He became the Democratic nominee and that was the last that most voters heard about John Fetterman’s stroke,” he noted.

Fetterman was off the campaign trail for weeks and, when he returned, clips of the candidate emerged that looked positively dire. People started asking questions of the candidate who was expected to deliver the only senatorial pick-up for the Democrats during a red-wave election.

“It was at this point that Fetterman’s personal physician, a man called Clifford Chen — who also happened to be a campaign donor to him and other Democrats — rushed forward to bring science to bear on this question,” Carlson said.

“In Clifford Chen’s considered opinion as a respected medical professional who works at a major research university, John Fetterman was absolutely fine. Fetterman was, quote, ‘recovering well’ from his stroke. He had, quote, ‘no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.'”

Then, Democrats began circling the wagons.

“Fetterman’s wife, who presumably would know, seconded this assessment and attacked anyone who disagreed,” Carlson said. “So did a group of Democratic officeholders who wrote a piece in the Huffington Post about how their own strokes had only enhanced their public service. ‘A stroke? No big deal. It’s a good thing, actually, ought to be a prerequisite for service in the Senate.’ For their part, most of the reporters who covered John Fetterman day-to-day worked hard to calm concerns about his health. “

If you disagreed, there were calls of “ableism.” His doctors say he’s fine. His wife says he’s fine. Stroke victims say he’s fine. He’s fine. And if you don’t say he’s fine, too, you’re a filthy bigot.

Except some people refused to say he was fine — most of them Republicans. Whether or not Fetterman’s health was an issue was split down party lines.

“Then, Fetterman appeared on stage for his first and only debate and settled this question for all time,” Carlson noted.

“John Fetterman, it turns out, is not capable of driving a car. He should not be allowed to operate a microwave oven. There is no chance that under any imaginable circumstances, John Fetterman could ‘serve’ in the U.S. Senate. It’s not a close call.”

The debate’s worst moments are painful, but bear a rewatching. Carlson’s monologue covered the highlights (or lowlights):

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

There was Fetterman on hydraulic fracking, an issue he’s flip-flopped on: “Oh, I do support fracking and I don’t, I don’t, I support fracking and I stand and I do support fracking.”

Fetterman on raising the minimum wage: “We all have to make sure that everyone that works is able to, that’s, that’s the most American bargain, that if you work full time, you should be able to live in dignity is, well, true, and I believe they haven’t, have any businesses being, being, we can’t have businesses being subsidized by not paying individuals that just simply can’t … to pay their own way.”

It’s not just that Fetterman didn’t have any good moments. It’s that they all were bad, one worse than the next and all of them dispositive of his inability to serve as senator.

And, as Carlson said, “it’s not really that surprising.”

“Anyone who’s been following John Fetterman for the past five months, you knew that he was profoundly cognitively impaired — and it turns out he is,” Carlson said.

“So, you learn really not that much new about him. What you learn is that everyone around him, from his doctor to his wife to the media, to the Democratic Party, they’re all liars and they all just got caught lying. Then they went on and on and on like this. During Dr. Oz’s closing statement, Fetterman began shouting uncontrollably about Social Security until the moderator hushed him. Really? Look it up.”

That’s not an exaggeration, because of course it’s not:

Fetterman yells “YOU WANT TO CUT SOCIAL SECURITY” during Dr. Oz’s closing statement. pic.twitter.com/8QLPlbo6ZO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

“The effect, over an hour, is to make you feel very sad for John Fetterman,” Carlson said. “This is humiliating … He couldn’t even read the canned lines his staff was writing for him. It was pathetic. You do wonder about his wife, as you do about Joe Biden’s wife. It seems cruel to do this to a man, even for political power.”

Not that it stopped the Fetterman circus from putting its eponymous attraction out for another shaky performance. This time, he was claiming victory based on the historicity of his performance on Wednesday.

Fetterman: “[The debate] was not easy after having a stroke after 5 months. In fact, I don’t think that’s done before in American political history before actually.” pic.twitter.com/j8ruPl1Elb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

The debate, he said, “was not easy after having a stroke after five months. In fact, I don’t think that’s ever beeb done before in American political history before, actually.”

If the candidate is unable to think of a reason why that might be, perhaps those around him — those able to fully assess the gravity of Tuesday’s dispiriting humiliation of their candidate — might want to reflect on it.

