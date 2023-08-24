Tucker Carlson Takes Shot at Fellow Ex-Fox News Anchor: 'B***** Little Man'

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson took a jab at his former network colleague Chris Wallace on Wednesday during a sit-down, 46-minute interview with former President Donald Trump.

The pair spoke about a range of subjects in a pre-taped interview that aired on X — formerly known as Twitter — simultaneously with the first Republican presidential debate on Fox.

Among topics that were touched on during the Trump interview was Carlson’s opinion of Wallace, a former network mainstay and the longtime host of “Fox News Sunday.”

Carlson and Trump both criticized the establishment media, and neither of them spared Fox News.

While discussing President Joe Biden’s apparent cognitive issues, the conversation made its way to the 2020 presidential debate hosted by Wallace.

Wallace, a Democrat, long has been accused of having given Biden preferential treatment during the debate.

In regard to whether Biden actually is running the country or if he is a puppet for darker forces, Trump weighed in.

“Well, somebody else has to be [in charge],” he said. “I don’t think he’s capable of doing anything. Look, when I debated him, I said, how come? And this was in front of probably not a friend of yours, Chris Wallace. He was the moderator,” Trump said.

Carlson then cut Trump off to clarify that Wallace was “not a friend.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers might find offensive.

Tucker says Chris Wallace is a “b*tchy little man” pic.twitter.com/T9gXBURI6l — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 23, 2023

Trump continued and theorized Wallace had attempted to be like his legendary father, Mike Wallace.

“I said, ‘Why is it he wants to be Mike, but he doesn’t have the talent? It’s one of those,” Trump said.

Carlson then laid out his true opinion of Wallace.

“B****y little man,” Carlson said.

Trump replied, “He wanted to be his father, but he didn’t have the talent. His father was great.”

Carlson again cut in to take another jab at Wallace.

“Little fussy man,” Carlson said.

Trump responded, “His father interviewed me on ’60 Minutes.’ It was actually a 10.

“Can you believe it?”

Carlson commented that Wallace’s late father “had talent, at least.”

Chris Wallace left Fox News in December 2021 for a job with the ill-fated streaming platform CNN+, which lasted only about a month after he joined Jeff Zucker’s CNN.

Zucker resigned as that network’s president in February 2022.

