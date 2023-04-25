Tucker Carlson Has His Own Theory on Why He Was Fired - If He's Right Even Bigger News Is Coming Soon: Report

Although Tucker Carlson has made no public comments about being fired by Fox News as of Tuesday morning, a new report said he believes his ouster was part of a one-two punch hitting Fox News.

The host of the ratings juggernaut “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was abruptly axed Monday.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Fox News said in a statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

According to Vanity Fair, Carlson has told people he believes his show was killed and he was fired because the Murdoch family plans to sell Fox News. The report cited sources it did not name.

Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch has made his son, Lachlan, the CEO of Fox Corp., the parent of Fox News.

Carlson was called Monday morning by Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and told his show was being taken down and his Fox News email had been shut down, according to the report.

He told those around him that Scott did not explain the decision, telling him only that it was made “from above,” Vanity Fair reported.

The report said that as of last week, Carlson was confident his contract at Fox was on the brink of being renewed through 2029.

A report in The New York Times said Murdoch and Scott made the decision to fire him.

The Times report said Carlson faced “a growing list of troubles inside the network related to his conduct on and off the air, some of which had been grating on Lachlan Murdoch.” It cited “two people with knowledge of the company’s decision” as its source.

Paddy Manning, who wrote a book about Lachlan Murdoch, said Murdoch was the impetus for ousting Carlson, according to The Washington Post.

“Lachlan is pretty sensitive to accusations of a toxic work environment where sexual harassment is involved,” Manning said.

Abby Grossberg, who worked on Carlson’s show, has filed a lawsuit claiming she faced a sexist and hostile work environment, and some reports have said that was a big factor in the host’s firing.

Manning added that many high-profile people pushed out by Murdoch were not fired due to one huge incident but rather “a buildup and then a final last straw.”

With no official reason for Carlson’s ouster, speculation filled the news media and social media.

Tucker Carlson EXPOSED the media for being a part of the control apparatus used by the Global Elites to enslave the world. For years, Tucker has been the ONLY thing keeping the MSM halfway honest. Bc of his Patriotism, the Murdoch’s had to SILENCE him. pic.twitter.com/Nvtppiw8Xt — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) April 25, 2023

In writing about Carlson’s departure, The Hill noted it came after Fox News settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. Dominion had claimed it was defamed by Fox News after the 2020 election.

