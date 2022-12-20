After a long time as the leading show on cable news, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson no longer holds the top spot in ratings, but the left will not be happy about his replacement.

On Monday, Yahoo News reported that “Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged 3.3 million viewers in the last year, up 3 percent from 2021, but ended up coming in second in the ratings.

Tucker Carlson is a firebrand known for his outspoken conservative views on a number of issues. He has often been noted for going where other reporters fear to tread on certain issues. Naturally, this has drawn the ire of the leftists who dominate the media these days.

So they will initially be happy to see that he no longer holds the top spot in cable news — but they will not celebrate when they find out who does now hold the top spot.

The Yahoo News report stated that Fox News’ “The Five” is the new leader in cable news, averaging 3.5 million viewers in 2022, a 17 percent increase from 2021.

The report also noted that in the past year, “The Five,” which features a round-table discussion of the day’s news by a panel of five pundits, has also been successful in attracting viewers who identify as Democrats or as independents.

So while Carlson may no longer have the leading show on cable news, the recent ratings showed not a shift away from conservative news outlets, but rather a shift towards these outlets and a slight reshuffling in ratings as more viewers seek more conservative viewpoints.

The same cannot be said for Fox’s leftist counterparts, which have seen a massive drop in viewership in recent years.

Fox News’ biggest leftist rival is CNN. Despite taking extraordinary efforts in the past year to keep up with its competition, CNN has seen a brutal drop in ratings and in viewership.

CNN suffered a particularly large embarrassment earlier this year when it launched a streaming service CNN+, but was forced to shut it down after less than a month due to low subscriber numbers. This was after the network spent over $100 million to develop and promote the service.

Meanwhile, another leftist outlet, MSNBC has also seen abysmal ratings in the past year. Much like CNN, they were trounced by Fox in the ratings competition.

Frankly, it is not difficult to understand why people have been ditching leftist outlets like CNN and MSNBC for more conservative ones like Fox. After all, they have been caught lying again and again about major news stories.

One of the most egregious examples was the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot and killed two men in self-defense during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020.

In November 2021, a jury ruled that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense and acquitted him of all charges. Rittenhouse then said that he would take the leftist media outlets to court for unfairly smearing him as a violent white supremacist.

The thing is, the media has been dominated by the left for decades now, but for years it was very subtle about its bias and tried to hide it.

Yet with the election of Donald Trump in 2016, the media wholly embraced its left-wing bias and moved further to the left than ever before.

So it is no surprise that in this current political climate, when people are desperately looking for the truth, they are turning away from media outlets that are essentially just partisan tools.

People are actively seeking out programs like “The Five” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” as they look for a more complete and nuanced picture of events. The recent ratings only confirm that.

