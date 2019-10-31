Tucker Carlson Uncovers an AOC Moment of 'Vicious' Racism That Has Somehow Been Ignored

It’s the “darker side” to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

During less than a year in office, the congresswoman from New York City has become a heroine to the left, with a public following that has enabled her to dictate policy priorities like the Green New Deal, which has become an article of faith among Democrats running for president.

But Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday pointed out one aspect of Ocasio-Cortez’s beliefs that have gotten little attention from the mainstream media:

Not only did she make race a central issue in her 2018 primary campaign against then-Rep. Joe Crowley (“It is about race,” she told The Intercept in an interview), she has continued to stress racial divisions among Americans, Carlson said.

“Talk like this,” he said, “will destroy us.”

TRENDING: Founding Fox News Reporter Catherine Herridge Abruptly Leaves the Network To Join CBS

Carlson’s monologue on AOC started with some unexpected praise for a woman who’s politics are almost the opposite of the host’s. He complimented her on having the obvious guts and intelligence it takes to become “one of the most powerful politicians in America.”

“There’s a reason she’s famous, it’s not just hype,” he said.

“She’s impressive in a lot of ways, and even if you disagree with her, you ought to admit that.”

But there’s a reason she should be infamous too (and it goes beyond being personally unpleasant to those who disagree with her).

Do you think Ocasio-Cortez is an anti-white racist? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4716 Votes) 0% (21 Votes)

“She’s an unapologetic bigot, someone who attacks others for the way they were born,” Carlson said. “There’s nothing legitimate about that, you can’t debate bigotry, it’s pure poison.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



Carlson especially focused on questions Ocasio-Cortez asked during a congressional hearing last week (about the 3:15 mark in the video above) that specifically blamed white people – not “Americans,” not “Europeans,” white people — for the carbon emissions that are condemned by believers in the Church of Climate Change.

RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Hillary Clinton's Absolutely Running for President

“Do we see largely that it’s the global south and communities of color that may be bearing the brunt of the initial havoc from climate change?” AOC asked a sympathetic witness.

“And in terms of that wealth, the people who are producing climate change, the folks that are responsible for the largest amount of emissions, or communities, or corporations, they tend to be predominantly white, correct?”

The blatantly racist questions were largely ignored by the mainstream media, which just points up the double standard at play in American politics.

“For all the hysteria you hear about how the president is a racist, Donald Trump has never said anything close to that. Nothing close to as bigoted and vicious as that,” Carlson said.

“The people wrecking the world are all of one race? Who talks like that? In fact, it’s hard to think of anyone in American life saying anything that disgusting and foolish and dangerous.”

And there’s a good reason for that.

“This is an ominous development for this country. Talk like this will destroy us,” Carlson said. “It has come close before, as you know.”

He ended with a plea to AOC that shouldn’t really have to be made to a member of Congress — not in the United States of the 21st century anyway.

“Keep saying what you think is true. Keep taking jabs at the establishment in Washington,” Carlson said. “Even those of us who disagree with you will cheer you on.

“But, my gosh, please, for the sake of the country and the children you don’t yet have, please stop attacking people for the color of their skin. They can’t change who they are, and neither can you.

“We all have to live here together anyway. And we won’t be able to if you keep this up.”

There’s not much of a chance the Democrat demagogue will listen, but Carlson can always say he took a shot.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.