Tucker Carlson Uncovers Photo that Raises New Questions on the Bidens' Clashing Ukraine Stories

It’s almost enough to make Joe Biden look like he might be a liar.

The former vice president has publicly maintained that he never discussed his son Hunter’s business deals with Ukraine while he was serving in the White House.

That was always hard to believe, but a picture broadcast Monday night by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson makes it even harder.

According to Fox News, it shows Biden himself, his son, and his son’s business partner, Devon Archer, on the links in the Hamptons in August 2014, with a fourth, unidentified man.

It was taken only three months after Archer and Hunter Biden joined the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

For being on the board, Hunter was being paid a staggering $50,000 a month despite having zero background in Ukraine business matters, The New York Times reported in May.

“Here’s Joe Biden, his son, his son’s business partner,” Carlson said during an interview with investigative journalist Peter Schweizer. “Two of the four guys in that picture were working for the Ukrainians.

“Did they talk about it out on the golf course? I mean, there it is, right there. Someone ought to ask Joe Biden that. It’s not complicated.”

For Carlson’s interview subject, Schweitzer, it isn’t complicated at all.

Schweitzer has written investigative books on corruption in politics — like “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich” and, more recently, “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.”

He told Carlson on Monday night that what is unfolding in the Hunter Biden-Ukraine scandal is evidence of “the Biden family cashing in, by corruption by proxy.”

Schweitzer noted that as vice president, Biden could hardly accept foreign money personally. But his son could.

“Joe Biden was point person for the Obama administration towards two countries, China and Ukraine,” Schweizer said. “And lo and behold, the two countries that Hunter Biden ends up doing the most business with overseas are China and Ukraine.

“The amounts of money are astronomical. And the deals that he got have absolutely nothing to do with his background.

“He was being paid for something, Tucker, and it certainly wasn’t his skill set. I think we know what he was being paid for,” Schweizer added.

Check out the interview here.

As Schweizer and Carlson noted, these kinds of shady dealings are never going to get the attention of the media the way they would if they involved the name “Trump” instead of Biden.

And Biden is going to get a pass from the media when he claims never to have discussed his son’s business dealings while he was vice president, even though Hunter told The New Yorker for a July article that they had discussed his business activities once.

But as the picture Carlson showed America on Monday demonstrates, buying the Biden line would take a huge amount of faith and trust.

The mainstream media seems to have an abundance of both when it comes to Democrats challenging President Donald Trump.

Unfortunately for Joe Biden’s chances for the presidency, faith and trust in the mainstream media are sorely lacking these days.

And the kid gloves treatment the Biden-Ukraine story is one of the reasons.

When you add it all up — the investigative work of authors like Schweizer, Hunter’s astronomical salary for a sweetheart job, the Bidens’ conflicting stories about Hunter’s businesses, and now a picture of the Bidens with Hunter’s business partner, who also happened to be on the Ukrainian payroll, too — it doesn’t look good.

In fact, it’s almost enough to make Joe Biden look like a liar.

