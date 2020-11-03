Tucker Carlson: A Vote for President Trump Is a Vote Against America's Ruling Class

Tucker Carlson asked a question that the leftist news networks are unwilling to ask about President Donald Trump’s rally attendance: If the president is as evil as the media makes him out to be on a regular basis, how come thousands of Americans still continue to show up?

Especially somewhere like Butler, Pennsylvania, where 10,000 to 15,000 Americans came out Saturday night to passionately show their support for Trump’s re-election.

“Why did all those people come? Why? They must have known that Donald Trump is the most evil man who’s ever lived,” Carlson said during his Fox News show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, on Monday. “They’ve heard that every day for five years. They know that people who support Donald Trump are also evil, they’re bigots, they’re morons, they’re racist cult members.

“They know that Americans have been fired from their jobs for supporting Donald Trump, not to mention kicked off social media, belittled by their kids’ teachers, shunned by decent society. Only losers and freaks support Donald Trump.”

Donald Trump is and has always been a living indictment of the people who run this country. That was true four years ago when Trump came out of nowhere to win the presidency and it’s every bit as true right now. Our ruling class is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/0JLb6L5AFR — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 3, 2020

Carlson’s question is a reasonable and dignifying one that the left must consider if it ever wants to reach voters in places like Butler.

But that seems to be part of the problem — the left doesn’t want to dignify the political perspective and concerns of Trump supporters in such places. They would rather ignore their concerns and instead report about how the rally was a supposed “superspreader” event for the coronavirus.

“When was the last time a political speech drew that many people? Well, the media didn’t ask. Instead, they attacked the rally as a ‘superspreader’ event. ‘Trump endangers thousands in Pennsylvania.’ OK, we’ll leave the epidemiology to CNN.”

According to Carlson, the demeaning of industrial towns such as Butler — as seen in the reporting of the likes of CNN and MSNBC — takes the form of what seems to be classist discrimination from the stuffed-up American ruling class.

“Our professional class is not impressed by Butler. They don’t consider Butler, Pennsylvania, or places like it the future,” Carlson said. “To them, places like Butler are embarrassing relics of a past best forgotten.

“The men of Butler may have built this country, and they did, but they mean nothing to our leaders now. You can be certain of that because when large numbers of people in Butler started killing themselves with narcotics, no one in Washington or New York or Los Angeles said a word about it.”

Carlson continued: “There have now been so many opioid deaths in Butler that a few years ago, residents built an overdose memorial in the middle of town. MSNBC didn’t cover that.”

But Trump has done nothing short of having the backs of America’s blue-collar workers and industrial communities. And the very act of holding a campaign rally in Butler certainly only amplifies that sentiment.

“They love Donald Trump because no one else loves them,” Carlson said. “The country they built, the country their ancestors fought for over hundreds of years, has left them to die in their unfashionable little towns, mocked and despised by the sneering halfwits with finance degrees — but no actual skills — who seem to run everything all of a sudden.”

And this is why Trump ran for office and why he won the 2016 election: He is standing up to the “sneering halfwits” who are leading our country and many of our communities into the ground — establishment Democratic politicians included.

“Trump rose because they failed. It’s as simple as that,” Carlson said. “If the people in charge had done a halfway decent job with the country they inherited, if they cared about anything other than themselves, even for just a moment, Donald Trump would still be hosting ‘Celebrity Apprentice.’ But they didn’t.

“Instead, they were incompetent and narcissistic and cruel and relentlessly dishonest. They wrecked what they didn’t build; they lied about it. They hurt anyone who told the truth about what they were doing. That’s true. We watched.”

The American people now more than ever see the destructive leadership of the radical left and the depraved mainstream media campaigning for them, and this is exactly why the movement to re-elect Trump for another four years is as enthusiastic as ever.

As Carlson said, Trump is the antithesis to the corrosive American elite driving our country to destruction: “America is still a great country, the best in the world, but our ruling class is disgusting. A vote for Trump is a vote against them.”

We love Trump — and the election results will reflect that.

