It didn’t take long for Democrats to start using the attack against Paul Pelosi as a cudgel against the Republicans. Now, Fox News host Tucker Carlson says, they’re using it as a pretext to censor GOP attacks in the homestretch of the 2022 midterm race.

The Friday hammer attack in the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, which occurred while the speaker was away, was allegedly the handiwork of 42-year-old David DePape. He’s since been charged with attempted murder and a slew of other offenses, according to the New York Post.

While District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said that “[i]t appears as though this was based on his statements and comments that were made in that house during his encounter with Mr. Pelosi that this was politically motivated,” DePape’s political views are difficult to describe in rational terms and so far out of the mainstream they can be more accurately categorized as the ramblings of a madman.

Furthermore, those around DePape — a nudist activist from Berkeley who lived out of what Carlson described, not inaccurately, as “a dilapidated Ken-Kesey-style school bus” complete with a gay pride flag and a Black Lives Matter sign — said he struggled with drug addiction and mental illness.

“The people around David DePape believe that he was completely deranged,” Carlson said on his Monday show.

“The San Francisco Chronicle interviewed his ex-girlfriend, who reported that DePape is mentally ill and struggles with drugs. For example, he once thought he was ‘Jesus for a year. He’s never been able to hold a job,’ said the former girlfriend. ‘He has been homeless. This person really does suffer from mental illness, and that is probably why he was there at 2 a.m.’ She described him as a ‘broken child in an adult body with serious mental problems.’ DePape’s neighbors, who would know, said more or less the same thing.”

“There’s something strange about the whole household. The entire household is very, very strange,” a neighbor said. “He is birds of a feather with — akin to them. So, they are just, you know, nudist drug abusers, and that’s who gravitates toward them.”

And remember, these are people in Berkeley who are saying this.

“So, just another homeless, mentally ill drug addict with a fondness for BLM. That’s not quite so unusual in San Francisco,” Carlson said, noting that DePape was also an illegal alien, a Canadian who had overstayed his visa.

“So, to restate, the perpetrator in this violent crime against Paul Pelosi is a mentally ill, drug addicted, illegal alien nudist who takes hallucinogens and lives in a hippie school bus in Berkeley with a BLM banner and a pride flag out front,” Carlson said.

“Take those uncontested facts and let them rattle around your brain for a moment until a recognizable pattern emerges. What does this sound like to you? If you guessed, this is obviously a textbook case of homegrown right-wing extremism, well, then, obviously, you’ve been watching a lot of cable news today.”

Yes, apparently, this was all the result of “election denialism” by “deranged right-wing fanatics” who were feeding upon “Trump-fueled fascism.”

This is to be expected, sadly. The real danger, Carlson said, is because “the midterm elections are next Tuesday, and Democrats are in trouble, and they believe the attack on Paul Pelosi might help them.

“As Margaret Brennan explained over on CBS, because a mentally ill illegal alien attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband, it is now immoral to criticize the leader of the Democrats a week before an election,” Carlson said, before playing a clip in which Brennan suggested Republican attacks on Pelosi should now cease: “Republican candidates have spent more than $116 million on ads that mentioned Speaker Pelosi by name in this cycle. If this is about the issues, why shouldn’t make it about the issues? We are eight days out. Don’t you think this needs to change? Why not pull some of these ads?”

There’s a great irony to this, as Carlson noted: Journalists like Brennan “spent four years screaming about Donald Trump, the man.”

“It’s hilarious and brazen and shameless — and the second the midterms are over, they’ll stop, but the point is, as always, all the journalists got the same memo, and they’re all running with the same memo, of course using exactly the same words,” Carlson said.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“If you criticize Nancy Pelosi, obviously you’re endangering her family. Of course, she does run the political party that’s facing re-election right now, that controls the United States Congress. She’s third in line for the presidency. But you can’t criticize her because if you do, you’re just like your acolyte … DePape.

“So the Republican Party clearly needs to stop running advertisements that hurt Democrats ahead of the midterms. Please.”

As Carlson noted, nobody’s advocating violence against anyone — least of all him, who said “Paul Pelosi really is a nice guy” and that nobody deserves this. However, he said “Democrats could no longer exist or hold power” without censorship, “and they’re going to try to use this horrifying crime to hold on to it.”

It has to be political violence that was committed by the right, because otherwise it would focus too much attention on epidemic levels of crime, homelessness and drug addiction in liberal-run cities. It has to be the result of misinformation and Republican rhetoric, because otherwise it can’t be leveraged.

The Democrats don’t have issues to talk about. The only way they can mitigate the damage is to stop the Republicans from talking about the issues — and yes, Speaker Pelosi’s poor leadership is an issue. They want to shut conservatives up about it. This is the only hope they have. Tasteless as it may be, they plan to seize upon it.

Republicans must remain unbowed. Remember, these are the people who didn’t give a hoot about political violence when it was visited upon Rand Paul, Brett Kavanaugh or Lee Zeldin. In two of those cases, the link between politics and the attack was clear — and in the third, Rand Paul, Democrats and their supporters have joked about identifying with his attacker. What we’re seeing after the Pelosi attack is opportunism, plain and simple. Don’t buy a word of the censorship, disguised though it may be as hand-wringing.

