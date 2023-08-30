Tucker Carlson Warns We Are Speeding Toward the Assassination of Trump

Tucker Carlson has reached a conclusion that must also have occurred to many of us at some point since 2020.

Appearing on “The Adam Carolla Show” on Tuesday, Carlson noted that the years-long trajectory of persecution against former President Donald Trump has only one logical end.

“We’re speeding toward assassination, obviously,” Carlson said.

Carlson offered this shocking observation as an answer to a question from Carolla about the future. “Are they going to let Trump be president?” Carolla asked.

Without identifying who “they” might be, Carlson began by reviewing the history of opposition to Trump. The former president’s enemies have subjected him to insults, protests, multiple impeachments and now four separate indictments. Meanwhile, Trump’s popularity has grown.

“So if you begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment, and none of them work, what’s next? I mean, graph it out, man,” Carlson said before making his assassination prediction.

To be clear, Carlson did not say that an assassination would happen. But he did say that assassination represents the logical conclusion to a relentless campaign of destruction.

Then, Carlson identified “they.”

“They have decided — permanent Washington, both parties — have decided that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them that they just can’t have him,” Carlson said.

To eliminate the Trump threat, Carlson said, permanent Washington wants to send the former president to prison for the rest of his life for the crime of questioning the outcome of an election. This sort of thing used to occur outside the United States.

“If this were happening in Moldova, the State Department would issue an all-hands-on-deck order to let the world know this is not a legitimate government, and yet our government is doing it,” Carlson said.

The situation, in fact, appears so alarming as to render hyperbole impossible.

“It’s really hard to overstate how bad this is, and I don’t know where it’s going, but there’s a collision that’s clearly imminent,” Carlson predicted.

Furthermore, President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline means that no one knows who controls the government. That fact alone makes the future even more uncertain and ominous.

“I’ve never been this worried about anything as I am about where this is going,” Carlson concluded.

Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, one prominent conservative account posted a 2-minute clip of Carlson’s answer to Carolla. Readers can view the clip below:

🚩 Tucker Carlson Says They Will Do Anything to Stop Trump From Being President Again “If you begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment and none of them work…What’s next? Graph it out. We are speeding towards… pic.twitter.com/U29a7vMiUe — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) August 30, 2023

Carlson is not the first conservative commentator to speculate on threats to Trump’s life. In June, Dan Bongino cited bad actors both domestic and foreign.

“There’s a unique, witches’ brew of threat for this guy,” Bongino said of Trump.

Meanwhile, deranged individuals outside of government have targeted both the former president and his son Barron.

Among prominent conservatives, however, Carlson is the first to openly identify assassination as the logical conclusion to a seething establishment’s unhinged crusade.

In fact, the former Fox News host raised this very possibility during his interview with Trump last week.

First, Carlson used Jeffrey Epstein’s mysterious death as a segue into the topic of how bad actors can eliminate threats. Then, Carlson noted the same sequence of anti-Trump behavior he cited for Carolla: protests, impeachments and indictments. Finally, he posed the same question to Trump.

“Are you worried that they’re gonna try and kill you? Why wouldn’t they try and kill you?” Carlson asked.

Trump responded as if the thought had occurred to him.

“They’re savage animals. They are people that are sick — really sick,” the former president said.

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

The fact that public figures of Trump’s and Carlson’s stature could speculate about political violence as a plausible next step in the establishment’s war on the former president speaks volumes about the moment in which we find ourselves.

No doubt the events of 2020 left all of us wondering how this strange chapter in our history will end.

Of course, it is always best to leave such questions in God’s hands where they belong.

