Tucker Carlson: Will Biden's ATF Head Arrest Hunter Biden for Lying on Federal Background Check?

Will Hunter Biden, who reportedly lied in 2018 amid a drug binge in order to purchase a handgun, be arrested by President Joe Biden’s new far-left Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives head?

We all know the answer to that question, but Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked it anyway on his program on Thursday night in an attack on anti-gun sentiment in government and the potential for Democratic corruption regarding the Biden family.

Biden of course tapped anti-gun activist and former ATF agent David Chipman to lead the department in a speech at the White House on Thursday.

Biden, in remarks that saw him twice forget the acronym for the ATF, vowed to crack down on legal gun ownership by going after so-called assault weapons, stabilizing braces and by beefing up “red flag” laws with executive action on guns.

Biden certainly placed a great deal of confidence in Chipman.

“The Bureau of Alcoball — Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the key agency enforcing gun laws, hasn’t had a permanent director since 2015,” Biden said Thursday. “Today, I am proud to nominate David Chipman to serve as the director of the AFT.”

“David knows the AFT well,” Biden added.

Was Hunter Biden a red flag when he purchased a revolver in 2018 while he was in the throes of drug addiction? According to information obtained by Fox News, Hunter lied about his drug use when filling out the ATF Form 4473.

Will he face punishment for committing a crime — if indeed he did? Carlson posed the question in a takedown of Chipman.

“Hunter Biden purchased a handgun illegally, he lied on a federal background check..” “The question is will David Chipman arrest the President’s son? If he doesn’t… how exactly are you obligated to follow these rules?” Great questions, Tucker. pic.twitter.com/mNbYAwzOHN — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 9, 2021

“So who is this David Chipman? He’s a conspiracy nut, for one thing,” the Fox host said. “In a Reddit post, David Chipman suggested that people who fail background checks should be arrested on the spot.”

Carlson said that in a Reddit post, Chipman once wrote: “While at ATF, I conducted studies involving people who failed background checks to determine how many later committed crimes with a gun — many did.”

“This is a perfect opportunity to arrest people before committing crimes rather than responding after the fact,” Chipman reportedly added in that post.

Carlson attacked the anti-gun ATF head for what he inferred would be hypocrisy, were Chipman to decide against pursuing Hunter over that handgun.

“Joe Biden just appointed a guy who thinks people who lie on federal firearms background checks should go to prison,” Carlson said.

“Hunter Biden purchased a handgun illegally. He lied on a federal background check. That’s not speculation. He did. We’ve seen the form. So, the question is, will David Chipman arrest the president’s son? And if he doesn’t arrest the president’s son, the question is: How exactly are you obligated to follow these rules?”

Carlson of course nailed government cronyism, as he’s so adept at doing. The questions he asked about Hunter were more than valid, considering the Biden administration right now wants to summarily disarm the American people and punish us for failing to bend the knee to them.

As far as anyone can tell, Hunter lied on a background check to purchase a handgun. That is a serious federal crime — one which Biden’s new ATF head believes people should actually be imprisoned for.

Thus far, Biden’s eldest son has had the luxury, according to multiple reports, of having government agencies protect him — even from himself.

Will Chipman stay true to his radical views on firearms and background checks, and go after the president’s son? Only time will tell.

But don’t be shocked if the Biden family falls through the cracks on this one.

