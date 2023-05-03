An Alabama venue that is hosting Tucker Carlson on Thursday night has sold out all of its tickets, according to its website promoting the event.

Before his ouster from Fox News last month, Carlson agreed to speak at an event that is being hosted by a non-profit called Rainbow Omega.

Rainbow Omega, which assists adults with developmental disabilities and looks after them when their parents have passed away, was able to land Carlson before his ousting for its annual fundraiser.

Cable’s former top primetime host did not cancel his plans to speak at the fundraiser, even though he has led virtually every news cycle since his April 24 firing.

The fundraiser’s venue, the Oxford Perfuming Arts Center in Oxford, Alabama, has sold all of its tickets for Thursday’s event.

The event, which is titled the “Rainbow Omega Annual Fundraising Event – featuring Tucker Carlson,” is “sold out,” according to the event website.

According to AL.com, there were 1,200 tickets made available for the fundraiser of which all proceeds will go to those who need them.

Tim Hodge, an executive with Rainbow Omega, said Carlson committed to helping raise money for the cause last year.

“We actually booked him back last fall,” Hodge said. “The timing for [the news of his ouster] was unexpected by anybody.”

Hodge added Carlson never wavered, even after last week’s stunning news.

“He’s honored what he said he would do,” Hodge said. We’re looking forward to him being here and being part of our fundraiser.”

Rainbow Omega said its mission is to “glorify God by ensuring that adults with developmental disabilities have a permanent and safe home where their abilities and potentials are respected and nurtured in a Christian environment.”

The company’s name means “hope in the end … [Rainbow Omega] is derived from the Biblical references to the rainbow (which stands for hope) and Omega (the last letter of the Greek alphabet),” the group said.

It is unclear if Carlson intends to address his separation from Fox News at the fundraiser.

The former network mainstay has remained quiet about his termination since it was announced last week.

Hodge said there was an interest in his community of people who were excited to the Carlson speak.

“Anytime you have a featured speaker from the world of politics, with our country’s political divide, you can bet there’s a lot of interest,” he stated.

Hodge concluded, “It was kind of an unusual situation. There has been renewed interest.”

