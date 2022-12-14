Tucker Carlson: While World Burns, White House Hosts Drag Show

I’m not quite sure if there was ever an appropriate time for a drag show at the White House, but December of 2022 definitely wasn’t that time.

In fact, during the monologue to his Tuesday show, Tucker Carlson laid out why it wasn’t that time. While the veteran of cable news said “there were times … when we’d milk a single news event for weeks” because “there just wasn’t that much going on,” that wasn’t the case these days.

“The problem now is the opposite of course. There’s too much going on, and some of it is terrifying. In just the last week, China signed a $50 billion trade deal with Saudi Arabia, our old ally, signaling an end to America’s longstanding global petro empire. That’s not a small thing,” Carlson said.

“Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, who runs Russia, once again threatened to launch a nuclear war on the West. Then Wall Street began laying off large numbers of people, which is not something you can ignore in an industry whose business it is to predict the future of the economy.

“And at the same time that was happening, the wealth of the average American household dropped to one of the lowest levels ever recorded. The CDC responded by trying to resurrect face masks because that will help. Sam Bankman-Fried got arrested. And then the Mexican drug cartels, which run the largest human trafficking operation since the Transatlantic Slave Trade ended, now officially have control of our southern border.”

But let’s have a drag show. On Tuesday, to celebrate the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act — which codifies same-sex marriage at the federal level, just in case the Supreme Court sees fit to review it — there was quite the festive atmosphere at the White House, including a drag performer from New York City.

According to the Washington Examiner, Marti Cummings — who identifies as “nonbinary” — had tweeted about the invitation before hiding it.

Biden invited a drag queen to the White House today for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. This drag queen performs and puts on shows for kids. The Biden admin encourages this. pic.twitter.com/s8dCDBZJBA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 12, 2022

“To be a non-binary drag artist invited to the White House is something I never imagined would happen,” Cummings said. “Thank you President & Dr. [Jill] Biden for inviting me to this historic bill signing. Grateful doesn’t begin to express the emotions I feel.”

Is Joe Biden a failing president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (232 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

Now, we can all ask the usual questions about whether or not normalizing drag performances at ceremonies where there might be young ones in attendance is appropriate. Carlson has deeper concerns, however: “Just in case you were wondering if those comparisons to Weimar [Germany] were overstated, no, they’re not overstated,” he said.

“Dance party at the White House! Hooray! What’s been legal for years is still legal. Break out the White Claw,” Carlson quipped.

In attendance were LGBT icons Lady Gaga and Cyndi Lauper. Not in attendance, alas, was “nonbinary” ex-Department of Energy Employee Sam Brinton, who is accused of multiple alleged luggage thefts.

“If only Brinton hadn’t been caught, this would have been like Christmas for him. He could have spent the morning in Cyndi Lauper’s dressing room trying to purloin a new halter top. Talk about a missed opportunity,” Carlson said.

“Thankfully, Marti Cummings was there to make up for it. Cummings is a drag star who like Sam Brinton, has a long history of unfiltered social media posts. ‘F the police,’ Cummings tweeted in 2020. ‘Yes, we want to defund the police. Yes, we want to abolish ICE. No, we won’t settle for anything less. We’ll continue to fight for this to happen.’ That sounds like antifa. Well, yeah. And to prove it, this year, Cummings promoted something called ACAB Coffee, using the all but copyrighted slogan of antifa.

“So here you have an antifa-friendly drag queen dressing up like a woman and promoting violence,” Carlson said. “Talk about a perfect White House guest.”

Cummings, you will not be surprised to know, also has a history as a groomer.

“I learned how the power of a 20-second video can change your life, how a 20-second clip can change your entire worldview. Take a look. That’s me and 2-year old Brody at my drag brunch in New Jersey,” Cummings said during a TED Talk in 2018.

“So, a lot of times families come to the brunch because they’re not able to go to a regular drag show late at night. And it’s a time that kids can experience drag. Because of ‘Baby Shark,’ I was able to come to the Pilgrim House and do a series of kids shows. And I would ask the kids during these shows, I would say, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ And to my surprise, a lot of these kids said they wanted to be a drag queen.”

So, yes, as Carlson noted, “it’s an effort to degrade the country. But as a political matter, it’s a distraction.”

“Offend you so much or mesmerize you so completely that you forget that there are multiple world historic crises unfolding at the same time, some of which the Biden administration caused, none of which it can solve,” he said.

“That’s the point. They have no idea what to do about the collapse of the postwar order, which is on display. Or the continuing slow motion collapse of the American economy, which you feel because you’re poorer than you were last year, and they don’t have anything to say to you. Even if they cared, they wouldn’t have an answer. Here’s a drag show. Welcome to Weimar. What happens next?”

And there’s a person, Carlson noted, that knows perfectly well about how gay marriage and other controversial LGBT issues can be used as distractions. That person is Joe Biden, back from his senatorial days in 2006. Fast forward to 8:00 and hear him tell it like it was and is:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“The world’s going to Hades in a handbasket,” Biden said at the time.

“We are desperately concerned about the circumstance relating to avian flu. We don’t have enough vaccines. We don’t have enough police officers. And we’re going to debate, the next three weeks I’m told: gay marriage, a flag amendment, and God only knows what else.

“I can’t believe the American people can’t see through this. We already have a law, the Defense of Marriage Act. We’ve all voted — not, where I’ve voted, and others have said, ‘Look, marriage is between a man and a woman and states must respect that.’ Nobody’s violated that law. There’s been no challenge of that law. Why do we need a constitutional amendment? Marriage is between a man and a woman.”

Except now it isn’t. And just in case the Supreme Court decides that it should be up to the states to define what marriage is, Biden just signed a bill taking that prerogative away from them. And he held a drag show on the White House lawn to celebrate. While so much about gay marriage has changed in the past 16 years, one thing remains the same: It can still be used as a distraction if and when one is needed.

On the world stage, Joe Biden is losing big, and things hardly look better at home. So what better than a bit of hard-left window-dressing to appeal to all of the LGBT activists out there? Heck, maybe they can throw a real Weimar, Germany-themed party next time, taking everyone straight back to Berlin circa 1932.

Talk about decadent. Just hope history doesn’t repeat itself. It doesn’t tend to do that, though, right?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.