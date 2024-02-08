Share
News

Tucker Carlson's Interview with Putin Has Been Released: Watch Here

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  February 8, 2024 at 4:34pm
Share

In what’s probably the most talked-about interview of the year — if not the decade — Tucker Carlson’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin went live Thursday evening.

The two met for a wide-ranging 2-hour interview touching on numerous topics, most notably, of course, the war in Ukraine.

They also discussed Elon Musk, artificial intelligence, imprisoned American journalist Evan Gershkovich and the prospects for re-establishing communication with the United States.

Trending:
Watch: Toby Keith Ended His Final Concert with an Ode to America and a Warning to 'Never Apologize for Being Patriotic'

Click the link above to watch on social media platform X, or click here to watch on Tucker Carlson’s website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.




Tucker Carlson's Interview with Putin Has Been Released: Watch Here
Recall for Goods Sold at Costco, Sam's Club as Outbreak Spreads to 22 States
Tragedy Strikes 'Pawn Stars' Family, Son of Rick Harrison Dead at 39
'Tragic': World Champion Pole Vaulter Dies at Age 29
Watch: Hunter Biden Gets Triggered During Congressional Hearing, Stalks from Room
See more...

Conversation