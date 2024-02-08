Tucker Carlson's Interview with Putin Has Been Released: Watch Here

In what’s probably the most talked-about interview of the year — if not the decade — Tucker Carlson’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin went live Thursday evening.

Ep. 73 The Vladimir Putin Interview pic.twitter.com/67YuZRkfLL — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 8, 2024

The two met for a wide-ranging 2-hour interview touching on numerous topics, most notably, of course, the war in Ukraine.

They also discussed Elon Musk, artificial intelligence, imprisoned American journalist Evan Gershkovich and the prospects for re-establishing communication with the United States.

Click the link above to watch on social media platform X, or click here to watch on Tucker Carlson’s website.

