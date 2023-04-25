Tucker Carlson's Old Fox News Time Slot Begins with a Statement on His Departure

Fox News started off its 8 p.m. hour, hosted by Tucker Carlson until the news of his departure from Fox on Monday, with the briefest of announcements regarding the programming change.

“Hi, everybody, and welcome to ‘Fox News Tonight,'” said substitute host Brian Kilmeade, best known as one of the long-time hosts of the “Fox & Friends” morning show. “I am Brian Kilmeade.”

“As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” he said. “I wish Tucker the best. I’m great friends with Tucker and always will be.

“But right now, it’s time for ‘Fox News Tonight,’ so let’s get started,” he said, before launching into the show’s first segment.

WATCH: Brian Kilmeade begins ‘Fox News Tonight’ after Tucker Carlson was ousted https://t.co/D2xSG5vkcD pic.twitter.com/gIERydXYs9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 25, 2023

The official Fox News Twitter account appeared to make no mention of Carlson’s replacement Monday night.

Comments on the post showing the video of Kilmeade’s brief opening were uniformly negative.

Nope. Unfollowed Fox News today. Tucker was the only thing going for that network. — Zachdavis5555 🎸 (@zachdavis55555) April 25, 2023

I turned it off after 30 seconds. What a lame way to handle this moment, it only made it worse. — Maggie (@flyinginamerica) April 25, 2023

Nope! Fox was almost dead to me before now I will never, ever watch. — Moneka Hood Prock (@monekahp) April 25, 2023

I think everyone tuned out after Kilmeaxe opening sentence. Fox doesn’t have anyone worth tuning in for anymore. — DMan (@DjIV2010) April 25, 2023

The program capped a tumultuous day at Fox News.

The news of Carlson’s departure came out Monday following last week’s announcement that Fox had settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million — a suit that featured comments made by Carlson.

Carlson and Fox are also the defendants of two lawsuits filed by the host’s former senior booking producer, Abby Grossberg, alleging sexism and harassment, according to NPR.

Justin Wells, the former senior executive producer of Carlson’s show and another defendant in one of the lawsuits, was also let go by the network, NPR reported.

