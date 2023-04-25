Parler Share
Tucker Carlson's Old Fox News Time Slot Begins with a Statement on His Departure

 By George C. Upper III  April 25, 2023 at 5:50am
Fox News started off its 8 p.m. hour, hosted by Tucker Carlson until the news of his departure from Fox on Monday, with the briefest of announcements regarding the programming change.

“Hi, everybody, and welcome to ‘Fox News Tonight,'” said substitute host Brian Kilmeade, best known as one of the long-time hosts of the “Fox & Friends” morning show. “I am Brian Kilmeade.”

“As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” he said. “I wish Tucker the best. I’m great friends with Tucker and always will be.

“But right now, it’s time for ‘Fox News Tonight,’ so let’s get started,” he said, before launching into the show’s first segment.

The official Fox News Twitter account appeared to make no mention of Carlson’s replacement Monday night.

Comments on the post showing the video of Kilmeade’s  brief opening were uniformly negative.

The program capped a tumultuous day at Fox News.

The news of Carlson’s departure came out Monday following last week’s announcement that Fox had settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million — a suit that featured comments made by Carlson.

Was releasing Tucker Carlson a big mistake for Fox News?

Carlson and Fox are also the defendants of two lawsuits filed by the host’s former senior booking producer, Abby Grossberg, alleging sexism and harassment, according to NPR.

Justin Wells, the former senior executive producer of Carlson’s show and another defendant in one of the lawsuits, was also let go by the network, NPR reported.

